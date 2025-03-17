Women’s lacrosse edges past Bucknell supported by Stevenson’s second hat trick of the season

The Boston University women’s lacrosse team netted four goals in the fourth quarter as they inched past Bucknell University to the tune of a 10-8 win Saturday at Nickerson Field.

BU (6-3, 1-1 PL) midfielder junior Jayne Feeney opened the scoring on a free-position shot 56 seconds into the game, but Bucknell (4-4, 0-1 PL) responded 43 seconds later as Bison attack Megan Krestinski equalized the score.

As the first period progressed, the Terriers fell behind by one, and Bucknell maintained the small lead through the end of the quarter.

A player up and only one goal down after a Bucknell tally was revoked after a yellow card during the play, junior midfielder Leah Hodgins, positioning herself behind the net, found sophomore attack Izabella Amonte, who tied the game at 2-2.

The Bison then scored twice in over a minute to regain and extend their lead.

BU pulled one back when senior attack Hannah Tillier assisted Hodgins halfway through the quarter.

As the first half drew to a close, the teams each traded another goal, leaving the Terriers down 5-4 going into halftime.

“We had to settle down from a composure standpoint,” said head coach Lauren Morton. “We had a lot of turnovers in the offensive end, so I think being able to finish our shots but also take better care of the ball was a big piece.”

Three minutes into the third quarter, senior midfielder Avery Jones found junior midfielder Elle Stevenson cutting in from the left side. Stevenson scored top shelf, one of her three goals in the afternoon.

“I give that to my entire team,” said Stenvenson. “Working the ball all the way from the safe from defense, the stops on defense, all the way through the midfield transition, that comes from them.”

Both teams had multiple opportunities in the third period but would only hit the back of the net a total of three times despite a combined 12 shots.

Two of those goals came from BU, tying the score at six heading into the final 15 minutes of the game.

Stevenson scored twice in the final frame as the Terriers put four behind Bucknell goalkeeper Colleen Kazanjian in the first 10 minutes of the last quarter.

The Bison scored the final two goals of the contest as Krestinki completed a hat trick of her own, but the Terriers did just enough to secure the narrow victory.

“I was really proud of our team, to be able to buckle down, especially in that second half, and get the job done,” Morton said.

The Terriers, on a two-game winning streak, travel to take on Lafayette Saturday at noon.