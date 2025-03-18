Between browsing job postings, internship announcements and networking events, scrolling on LinkedIn is as common for college students as scrolling on social media.

LinkedIn, an online employment-focused professional platform launched in 2003, helps people connect with others and further their career development.

For some students, its initial purpose has been left behind.

Many students use LinkedIn to find internships and job opportunities, where more than 11,000 members apply for jobs every minute, with seven people being hired per minute on the platform.

Boston University sophomore Gabriela Lopez said engaging with content on LinkedIn has begun to feel “mandatory.”

“I just wonder if it’s getting too convoluted,” Lopez said.

Noelle Lo, a junior studying advertising, said LinkedIn is formatted like it’s a social media platform.

In some advertising classes, students are learning how to make advertisements that are catered towards LinkedIn users, Lo said.

There is still a push to maintain a relatively professional aspect on LinkedIn in the business world, said Zoey Millstein, a Questrom senior.

“I do see companies now posting short-form videos on LinkedIn, which I know started from Tiktok,” Millstein said. “But the use case is not the same as it would be on Instagram reels or even TikTok.”

Lopez said LinkedIn puts too much stress on people, especially for younger students using the platform.

“We should have more time to be kids,” said Lopez. “You are going to go to college and then you’re going to go work for the rest of your life.”

About 28.7% of LinkedIn users worldwide are between the ages of 18-24 as of February, according to Statista.

“I have experience working with high schoolers and see them talking about LinkedIn in a more casual setting,” said sophomore Madina Khasanboeva. “Through that, I can just tell that it’s becoming more normalized.”

Khasanboeva said she spends an average of 30-40 minutes on LinkedIn every day, mainly using it to find internships and connect with people who graduated from her high school.

Jonathan Yung, a Questrom junior and the current president of professional organization Phi Gamma Nu at BU, said he encourages members and himself to “keep it professional” on LinkedIn

Yung said he tries to go on LinkedIn more often because many college students who are prospective PGN members reach out to him on the platform to hear about his insights and learn more about the fraternity.

During PGN recruitment season, Yung said he set up around five to six coffee chats per week, mostly through LinkedIn, where he would try to meet students in person at the Questrom Starbucks to chat.

Kathy Nguyen, a freshman data science major at BU, said she was asked out on a date on LinkedIn from a guy she met at the SASE National Convention, a STEM conference for networking.

“That night, he texted me on LinkedIn, and he was just like ‘Hey, how are you doing? I’m in the area if you want to grab a drink,’” Nguyen said, to which she politely declined.

LinkedIn has also boiled down to just the numbers, as individuals may try to connect with anyone they can.

“Don’t focus on the numbers and don’t focus on the titles, focus on the actual connections you want to make,” Lopez said.

Lo said there is a silent agreement at BU to connect with people you’ve never even met before.

“We’re going to connect because numbers look attractive,” she said.

Similar to Instagram, numbers are what bring traction to your LinkedIn profile — and therefore, to your career.

“It’s a game and BU students want to get ahead of that game,” said Lo.

Charlie Dippolito contributed reporting.