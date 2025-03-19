City Council recognizes Transgender Day of Visibility, discusses federal layoffs, ‘Sunshine Week’

The Boston City Council passed a resolution recognizing March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, discussed ways to employ laid-off federal workers and designated March 16-22, 2025 as “Sunshine Week” during its Wednesday meeting at City Hall Plaza.

A resolution for Transgender Day of Visibility, sponsored by Councilor Sharon Durkan, once again recognized the lives and contributions of transgender individuals, while raising awareness of existing discrimination.

“Trans people exist. Trans people are real. Trans people are human,” Councilor Henry Santana said. “Boston must be a place where we do more than just say that we are allies. We must act like it.”

Advocates from across Boston attended the meeting, including Giselle Byrd, executive director of The Theater Offensive, who emphasized the importance of trans visibility and community solidarity.

“We are visible. Let our existence be the resistance that we are searching for,” Byrd, who is trans, said. “May this day of resolution serve as the continuation and, for some, the beginning of your path to create liberty and justice for all that this country tries to pride itself on.”

Jack Imbergamo, executive director of the Queer Neighborhood Council, a resource group for Boston’s LGBTQ population, said the council should take further action to protect trans youth, especially those experiencing homelessness.

“We need to be listening to them. We need to believe them. We need to be uplifting them, and we need to be protecting them,” Imbergamo said.

Additionally, the council discussed an order proposed by Councilor Benjamin Weber for a hearing to explore how the City can hire recently laid-off federal workers.

“The federal government is engaging in mass layoffs with the goal of reaching a number without doing any or giving any thought to what impact these layoffs will have,” Weber said.

Weber said this is an opportunity for the City to “step up” and “provide vital services” for residents.

Councilor Ed Flynn highlighted the disproportionate impact on veterans, who make up a significant percentage of the federal workforce.

“It’s unconscionable to lay off federal employees but also federal employees who are veterans after they’ve served and sacrificed for our nation,” Flynn said. “This proposal would give veterans an opportunity to get back into the workforce.”

The hearing order was referred to the Committee on Labor, Workforce and Economic Development for further discussion.

The council also passed a resolution designating March 16-22, 2025 as “Sunshine Week” to support expanding access to government meetings through hybrid technology.

Sunshine Week is a national initiative promoting transparency in the government, ensuring residents have access to public records and government proceedings.

Councilor Julia Mejia said hybrid meetings are important in increasing civic engagement.

“So many community members do not have the luxury of taking time off of work to attend council meetings in person,” she said. “We need flexible options so that they can participate.”

Councilor Liz Breadon said since the pandemic, remote and hybrid meetings have increased public participation, but requirements to ensure meetings are accessible are not permanent.

“This resolution expresses support for making these practices permanent,” Breadon said. “It’s time to make these requirements permanent statewide.”