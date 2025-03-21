Detention of Columbia’s Mahmoud Khalil raises concerns over protest rights at BU

After Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil was detained by federal law enforcement for his participation in pro-Palestine protests, national concern sparked over how President Donald Trump’s immigration policies could be used to target student activists.

At Boston University, a hot spot for pro-Israel and pro-Palestine student activism, the events at Columbia have raised pressing questions around student protesters’ First Amendment protections and the response of University authorities to federal orders.

Student Government President Akwasi Antwi said activism is “an essential part of the student experience,” at any university, emphasizing students should be encouraged to voice their opinions on issues that matter to them.

“The fact that Mahmoud has been treated that way is sad, and we hope conduct like this doesn’t occur at BU,” he said.

Antwi said University officials affirmed BU remains committed to supporting students, particularly those concerned about legal risks for protests.

“I discussed this with the Dean of Students and the [BU] President, both of which informed me that they will not comply with outside federal immigration services unless it is absolutely legally necessary,” Antwi said.

BU’s Safety, Security and Preparedness website assures students that if they are approached by an outside law enforcement official, their personal information is protected by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act. It advises students to request the official wait in an appropriate location and contact BUPD for assistance.

“BUPD is here to protect and serve all members of our University,” BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press. “BUPD does not enforce federal immigration law and will never ask about an individual’s immigration status.”

Riley wrote the University is “committed to the well-being of all of our students,” who should keep their information up-to-date.

“International students should ensure their information, visa status, and related requirements are current,” he wrote.

Andy Sellars, a clinical associate professor in the School of Law specializing in media and First Amendment law, said Khalil’s arrest contradicts First Amendment protections on free speech.

“The behavior of the presidential administration is shockingly offensive,” Sellars said. “It violates every part of our country’s founding tradition and our traditional approach to freedom of speech.”

Sellars said participating in peaceful protests should not threaten one’s legal status. He pointed to historic legal precedent establishing that free speech rights extend to all individuals, regardless of citizenship.

“What we’re seeing the administration do right now is try to bend these very old or very niche laws to say that you can abruptly expel a non-citizen for a variety of different reasons,” Sellars said. “These are powers that traditionally have never been used outside of wartime [and] this is a really extreme application of these laws.”

Sellars said the 1945 case Bridges v. Wixon determined non-citizens have the same free speech protections as citizens, at least while on United States soil.

“If you’re here and you’re peacefully protesting, you’re lawfully protesting, that should not be the basis for removal,” Sellars said.

BU students who are not citizens may face more risks addressing potential legal issues than students who are citizens or lawful permanent residents, he added.

He said professors hope students will be active voices on the social issues that shape the world today, especially through channels like public protest.

“Public protest by students, while disruptive, it’s not only core to freedom of speech. It’s really core to the mission of the university,” Sellars said. “The alumni we hold in very high esteem are alumni like Martin Luther King [Jr.] or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. They are cherished alumni because they are so vocal when they saw injustice.”

Wednesday afternoon, George Bryant held a “Free Mahmoud Khalil” sign outside Marsh Chapel and gave out fliers to passersby. He said universities across the country are facing increased scrutiny, and a strong response is needed.

“All these colleges are being targeted now, and there needs to be a response,” Bryant said. “BU is a place where people are thinking, and it is related to this situation that [Vice President] JD Vance said, ‘The problem is the universities.’ … We’re trying to get the BU community to make an outcry.”

Antwi said StuGov is always available to assist students who may need support during challenging situations.

“We’re elected to represent the students, so if any student feels that they’re at risk of these policies, they can always reach out to StuGov,” Antwi said. “I can bring their case up to BUPD, the President, whatever the student needs. We’re always going to be a resource for students.”

Sellars said careful planning is crucial when protesting, as preparation and understanding of implications is key to navigating the potential consequences. He said faculty stand in solidarity with student protestors.

“Faculty are very much aligned with students at this moment, [and] they want to see their students protected,” Sellars said. “Faculty can always keep the ear of the administration and make sure that students who are protesting are treated with dignity and respect.”

Associate Campus Editor Elizabeth Mehler contributed reporting.