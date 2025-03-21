Men’s club soccer gears up for fifth semi-annual Beanpot Tournament as defending champions

The Boston University men’s club soccer team is preparing for the fifth semi-annual club soccer Boston Beanpot, hoping to build on their recent success.

The Fall 2024 NIRSA season saw the team reach the regional quarterfinals and the Round of 16 in the NIRSA National Soccer Championships. A year ago, they became the latest winners of the Boston Beanpot tournament while also going 6-0-0 through the NEPL regular season.

Last Beanpot, the Terriers scored 11 goals and allowed just one through their undefeated run in the two-game group stage, with four players named to the All-Tournament team.

In the championship game, they beat Harvard A 1-0 to lift the trophy.

This year, they want to do it again.

The Terriers (2-0-1 New England Premier League) are bringing their A-game as they attempt to defend the Beanpot title the weekend of April 5 at Babson College.

BU currently sits fourth out of nine teams in the Boston Division of the NEPL after being placed in the top spot in preseason rankings based on recent performance.

“Spring is a perfect opportunity to regroup and get the team to where we want to be for the next fall, while also seizing the opportunity to win a trophy,” said junior Alex Moneiro Leith, who plays as both a center midfielder and wing.

Despite an injury recovery in the fall that was longer than expected, Leith has already recorded two assists in the Terriers’ 2-0 win over Brandeis earlier this month.

Freshman David Gonzalez has already made plenty of fond memories with the team, citing the national tournament in the fall as one of the most prominent.

He’s taking that motivation into the spring as well.

“I just try to get a little bit better,” Gonzalez said. “I still like to put in the same amount of effort in both leagues. The only thing different is playing with new teammates.”

His teammate, freshman Reza Mehrinfar, agreed.

“Going that far [in the National Tournament], really solidified how happy I was to be a part of this team,” Mehrinfar said.

That tournament appearance and the NIRSA season run helped the underclassmen develop teammate connections, but also individual confidence, Mehrinfar said.

“Being here for a semester, I understand my role [and] my position on the team.”

Having built deep relationships and developed a clear sense of commitment from everyone on the roster, the team finds strength in their communication and believes in their creativity on the field.

“Our potential is really high, Mehrinfar said. “I think we play a very solid system. We have good coaching staff, great resources.”

What the team is doing is clearly working.

On top of past season successes in recent memory, they’ve already started the Spring NEPL season undefeated and are still first in league rankings as of Week Two.

“We have a lot of potential to do great things this season and beyond,” Leith said.

The junior’s belief in the team is a testament to the continued contribution of experienced veterans as well as the promise of recent additions.

“[Gonzalez] is an emerging leader who is going to be really great for the years to come,” Leith said.

With two more NEPL games to play before the Beanpot and an existing run of positive momentum, many players are anticipating an exciting tournament weekend featuring local rivalries.

“[Harvard] got the best of us in the tournament in the fall, but I do think that we have the quality to beat them. I hope that we can play them again and beat them.”

UPDATE: The men’s club soccer record is officially 2-0-1 as of March 22 according to NEPL standings.