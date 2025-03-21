Smiles, laughs and whole lot of yarn: Winding down and finding peace with Off The Hook BU

Nobody said college would be easy — and it isn’t. There’s a subconscious pressure to fit in and find your niche, coupled with maintaining a competitive GPA. We can often get lost in the chaos of it all.

However, the best way to stay sane during this awesome yet stressful part of your life is to find little outlets where you can relax, unwind and reconnect with yourself.

Last week, my outlet became BU’s crochet club, Off The Hook.

The club’s meetings often have fun themes, such as “Alpha Male Night” or “Five Nights At Freddy’s.” You don’t have to bring anything with you, as they readily supply you with yarn and hooks.

The moment you step in, you’re welcomed into a cozy, inviting atmosphere where people sit together, chatting and crocheting.

There’s an immediate warmth — an unspoken understanding that here, you can just be.

I already knew how to crochet, so it wasn’t difficult to integrate myself into the process. However, even if you’ve never held a crochet hook before, the club members make sure to guide you through the process.

As with any new experience, I felt some anxiety about meeting new people, especially when it came to sitting down with a bunch of strangers and crocheting together.

Most of my worries were eased when the time started to fly as we talked and got to know each other.

What I liked the most was that nobody felt like a stranger. Honestly, I think I would return just for the company.

At the table, we discussed a variety of topics — from TikTok trends, to books and classes we enjoyed — and I don’t remember a single moment where the night wasn’t filled with laughter and smiles.

The club members meet you at whatever level you’re at, patiently helping you through the first few loops until your hands get the rhythm. The learning process is organic, filled with encouragement, laughter and the occasional playful teasing when someone’s yarn inevitably tangles into a detrimental knot.

The easy-going nature of the conversations, mixed with crocheting, created a kind of harmony that I had missed during the flat winter months of college life.

As I found myself trapped in the loop of studying, eating and sleeping, the sense of companionship this club established was refreshing to my overworked brain.

Personally, I find the act of crocheting to be a meditative practice, as it often requires me to be fully present with the task at hand, making sure each loop is done correctly. The simple act of working with your hands — creating something tangible out of loops of yarn — feels grounding, in a way.

On the other hand it can also be extremely frustrating. I like to take it as a challenge, one that requires lots of patience. You’ll often find yourself having to unwind your work and restart — sometimes more times than you’d like.

Even so, these repetitive movements and acts of patience serve to fully empty your mind.

I can’t speak for everyone, but if I could put a pause on my internal monologue for at least 20 minutes, that already counts as a major win.

The sensation of the yarn between your fingers, the slight tension as you pull a loop through, the quiet satisfaction of seeing a piece slowly take shape — it leaves you feeling rejuvenated, and also serves as a reminder that with enough patience, you can accomplish anything, even beyond looping knots.

Back in high school, clubs were just a meet-up spot, with no hardcore commitments. This is why I was also surprised to hear that the crochet club donated knit goods to shelters and those in need regularly, even making it a core goal for the club.

The idea that something as simple as crocheting could have such an impact on someone’s life made the experience even more meaningful.

It’s rare to find a space that offers everything at once — a creative outlet, a social circle and a way to give back to the community.

Whether you find yourself in need of a good laugh, an emotional release or a space to feel welcomed and relaxed, the crochet club is perfect in fulfilling all of these.

I’d recommend attending at least once during your time at BU.

Because who knows? You might discover a new hobby, a new friend or even just a moment of peace in the midst of all the deadlines and obligations.

Till we meet again.