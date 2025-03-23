In search of “Mayhem” | Dancing with Myself

When Lady Gaga’s “Chromatica” was released just a few months into the COVID-19 pandemic, it possessed the unique misfortune of a message of coming together to heal on the dance floor — in a time of no dance floors.

Although it took on a fascinating second life through later promotional efforts — ranging from Gaga-themed Oreos to Fortnite outfits to an exhilarating 2022 stadium tour — most attempts to retroactively position “Chromatica” as an event album felt like compensation for what could’ve been.

“Event albums” are written with a clear, creative vision that carry the same excitement and impact a well-anticipated blockbuster film would, due in part to extensive rollouts that support the music itself.

Just last year, Charli xcx’s “Brat” dominated the summer and sparked its own lifestyle of unrepentant hedonism.

A successful event album is able to transcend streaming service algorithms and prompt genuine conversation among listeners, becoming more than mere content for consumption.

Such a feat was impossible when “Chromatica” was released.

Nearly five years removed from it, I’ve been waiting for Gaga to return with a record I can sweat and rave to out in the real world. One that lets me escape into the glory that only the best pop music can provide.

“Mayhem,” her new album, provides just that antidote.

For example, with the lyrics of “Disease,” “Screaming for me, baby / Like you’re gonna die,”it’s clear Gaga knew what her devotees needed to weather the bleak times we were currently living through.

Even with a considerable rollout, including a pair of thrilling SNL performances, accompanying its debut, the music of “Mayhem” is a major event in itself, finding Gaga at the most fun and free she’s sounded in years.

Whether she’s screaming on “Killah” or belting on “Vanish Into You,” Gaga is in complete control of her voice and artistry on this record, calling for repeat listens to fully appreciate the quirks she incorporates into each track.

While an album title like “Mayhem” might imply a chaotic mess under any other artist’s supervision, Gaga delivers a project that is equally cohesive and complex. “Mayhem” can satisfy fans of rock Gaga with “Perfect Celebrity,” dance Gaga with “Shadow of a Man” and even ballad Gaga with “Blade of Grass.”

For how eccentric and energetic it is, “Mayhem” practically demands to be heard collectively — not just in isolation. Fortunately, its release aligned perfectly with my spring break travels, leading me to experience it in New York City with my best friend.

Between taking pictures in front of billboards promoting the album in Times Square, trying and failing to find a CD copy of it in a record store, and even hearing songs like “Garden of Eden” at a nightclub in Hell’s Kitchen, the presence of “Mayhem” was strong throughout the city.

Although listening to new music is mostly a solitary activity for me these days, being able to form an organic connection to “Mayhem” alongside other people allowed me to reflect on how the best event albums have the power to bring us together, to get us talking and to get us dancing.

We need that now more than ever, and while a great pop album alone can’t change a world that grows increasingly disheartening with each passing day, it can serve as a reminder of the things that bring us joy amidst the sorrow.

Since “Mayhem” came out, I’ve felt just a bit more hopeful than I did before it came crashing into my life — and I feel lucky that Lady Gaga can still provide that sense of hope after all this time.