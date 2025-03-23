Things to do this week in Boston: March 24-30

Free Climbing Equipment Rentals for FitRec’s 20th Anniversary

Starting Monday, March 24 from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.; 915 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

In celebration of FitRec’s 20th Anniversary, all rental climbing gear will be free during open recreational hours at the climbing wall throughout the week. Grab your gear from the Pro Shop and climbing wall attendants will be available to give a new user orientation and belay ropes.

Boston University Bands Spring Jazz Concert Wednesday, March 26 from 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Sunset Cantina, 916 Commonwealth Ave, Boston

Boston University Bands invites all to enjoy an evening of live music at the 2025 Spring Concert, featuring the Jazz Combos and Big Band. The event is free and open to the public, with dinner available at Sunset Cantina.

“Wicked” Screening

Saturday, March 27 from 6:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m.; Trident Booksellers and Cafe, 338 Newbury St., Boston

Trident Booksellers and Cafe is holding space for a free screening of “Wicked.” Sing along and meet other “Wicked” fans with seating starting at 6 p.m. Attendees can purchase food and drinks at the bookstore cafe while watching the movie. An RSVP is encouraged, but does not guarantee seating.

Tiny Hanger Spring Jellycat Party

Friday, March 28, 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; 314 Harvard St., Boston

Ring in spring with Tiny Hanger at its Jellycat party! Meet fellow Jellycat enthusiasts and enjoy festivities like a bow bar for custom ribbons, live monogramming, free cotton candy and a selfie booth. Bring your own Jellycat to personalize or pick out one in-store. Giveaways and exclusive stickers will also be available.

Boston Women’s Market at Time Out

Sunday, March 30, 12-5 p.m.; Time Out Market, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Join the Boston Women’s Market for a Women’s Month celebration featuring 14 women-owned small businesses offering handmade jewelry, candles, self-care goods and artwork. Food is available from Time Out Market’s award-winning food hall, and tickets are available for purchase to take part in a Mini Bento Cake Making Workshop with Lizzie’s Bakery. Admission is free.

Vietnamese Student Association Cultural Show

Sunday, March 30, 7 -p.m.; Tsai Performance Center, 685 Commonwealth Ave., Boston

The Vietnamese Student Association is hosting its cultural show “A Fairy Good Life” featuring dancing and singing performances Sunday. Attendees can participate in a raffle at the event with prizes ranging from a Shake Shack gift card to a Nintendo Switch Lite. Tickets are $3.50 for BU students and $7.00 for non-BU students.