Campus Crime Logs: March 16-22

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 16 to March 22.

Vandalism at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:47 p.m. on March 16, vandalism was reported at the Duan Family Center for Computing and Data Sciences.

Elevator entrapment at 275 Babcock St.

At 7:26 p.m. on March 16, a party was trapped in the elevator on the third floor of Sleeper Hall.

Threat to commit crime at 277 Babcock St.

At 2:28 p.m. on March 17, a digital threat to commit a crime was reported.

Assault at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:47 p.m. on March 17, an assault was reported on the sidewalk outside the College of General Studies. Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were included in the report.

Larceny under $1,200 at 610 Beacon St.

Between 8:02 p.m. and 8:44 p.m. on March 17, a caller reported theft of personal property in a suite.

Larceny under $1,200 at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 3:20 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on March 17, theft was reported at the above location.

Shoplifting by asportation at 702 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 12:36 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. on March 18, a caller reported shoplifting at the Warren Towers City Convenience store.

Attempted arson at 910 Commonwealth Ave.

At 7:10 p.m. on March 19, a report was taken for attempted arson of a residential space at the above location.

Tagging at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:58 a.m. on March 20, a caller reported graffiti in a hallway at the College of Fine Arts.

Larceny over $1,200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 4:00 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on March 21, theft was reported at the BU Fitness and Recreation Center.