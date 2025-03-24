Campus, News

Campus Crime Logs: March 16-22

by Katherine Wu

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 16 to March 22.

The Boston University Police Department. This week’s crime logs include vandalism, elevator entrapment and larceny. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Vandalism at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 3:47 p.m. on March 16, vandalism was reported at the Duan Family Center for Computing and Data Sciences.

Elevator entrapment at 275 Babcock St. 

At 7:26 p.m. on March 16, a party was trapped in the elevator on the third floor of Sleeper Hall. 

Threat to commit crime at 277 Babcock St. 

At 2:28 p.m. on March 17, a digital threat to commit a crime was reported.

Assault at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

At 2:47 p.m. on March 17, an assault was reported on the sidewalk outside the College of General Studies. Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest were included in the report.  

Larceny under $1,200 at 610 Beacon St.

Between 8:02 p.m. and 8:44 p.m. on March 17, a caller reported theft of personal property in a suite. 

Larceny under $1,200 at 685 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 3:20 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. on March 17, theft was reported at the above location. 

Shoplifting by asportation at 702 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 12:36 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. on March 18, a caller reported shoplifting at the Warren Towers City Convenience store. 

Attempted arson at 910 Commonwealth Ave. 

At 7:10 p.m. on March 19, a report was taken for attempted arson of a residential space at the above location. 

Tagging at 808 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:58 a.m. on March 20, a caller reported graffiti in a hallway at the College of Fine Arts. 

Larceny over $1,200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 4:00 p.m. and 5:10 p.m. on March 21, theft was reported at the BU Fitness and Recreation Center.

Katherine Wu
More Articles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*