Finding clarity within yourself amidst the chaos

The world can be a scary, daunting and even ruthless place.

At times, you feel as though you’ve been left hanging dry, betrayed or so stressed that you wonder if the light of day can reach you. These feelings are normal, but they feel anything but natural.

How are we supposed to navigate the constant loops of change we call life?

The answer is, you don’t.

Yes, the world is always shifting and unstable, but you don’t have to be. In moments of uncertainty, when you don’t know where to begin or how to continue, you can be the stability you’ve subconsciously longed for.

I realized this during my morning meditation. Now, before you stop reading, I know not everyone has time to meditate, and no, this isn’t a hippie sermon. But as I sat during my meditation, I felt an anxious weight in my chest for no apparent reason.

Sure, I had countless deadlines looming over me, but aside from that, I felt fine — or so I thought.

Instead of ripping through my to-do list and ignoring my body, I decided to check in with myself. I focused on my breathing and my senses. As I inhaled, feeling oxygen travel from my throat to my chest, I lowered my neck and noticed tightness in my back.

With each exhale, I imagined the tension leaving my body — surprisingly, some of it did.

Then, a self-soothing message began to surface in my mind.

I release all the pain I’ve stored within me, let go of stagnation and choose to feel myself anew.

Now, this might sound like my personal la-la land, but it led to a major realization. Yes, I might complain about circumstances beyond or even under my control, but within the chaos, I took not even five minutes to sit down and find stillness.

This made me realize that I needed to reconnect with myself.

Yes, that essay, test or class is hard, and I don’t want to face the challenge. Maybe I got a lower grade on my midterm than I expected, or the exam I’m preparing for is making my brain feel like it’s melting.

However, I’ve grown to lean on my ability to sit down and do the work, and that’s the key — to make life feel a little easier, you have to build trust with yourself through habits, hobbies and moments that make you feel safe and loved.

Even in times of stress and emotional turmoil, you can always turn to yourself for comfort.

A gentle reminder to stay grateful amidst hardship goes a long way. Gratitude fosters hope, and hope fuels the motivation to do better.

What a privilege it is to worry about getting an education — a pathway to the life you once dreamed of as a kid. How incredible that through all the painful study sessions, you’ve seen yourself grow, push further and become more.

Aside from the pep talk above which was all words, here’s something tangible that helps me feel better during any period of uncertainty.

No, it’s not drinking more water or meditating.

Simply put, don’t contribute to the circumstances that cause you guilt or anxiety. I know it’s easier said than done, but I try to give it my best — no matter what.

Whether it’s studying, handling responsibilities or showing up for myself, I know if I’ve put my best foot forward — while maintaining balance — then I can go to bed knowing today was spent in alignment with me.

It sounds basic, but it is true that nothing is promised to us — not even this moment.

I dread my days sometimes — we all do. But we have to remind ourselves that amidst the chaos, it’s not the degree or the dream job we’re pulling all-nighters for — it’s the stability within ourselves.

That’s what will allow us moments of peace and most importantly, certainty.

Till we meet again.