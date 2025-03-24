Florals for spring? Groundbreaking | Geek Chic

Once again, it’s out with the old and in with the new.

Spring has just begun, symbolizing growth, renewal and a ritual shedding of winter’s heavy layers. If history has a way of repeating itself — which it always does — this spring promises shorter hemlines, lighter fabrics and a predictable resurgence of floral prints.

I can hear Miranda Priestly sighing all the way from Boston.

But behind these spring clichés lies a deeper history of misogyny and the repression of women, who once were not expected to adjust their fashion to the warm weather and instead had to remain covered up.

The Victorian fashion era, which spanned from 1837 to 1901 in Britain and the British Empire, is primarily known for its embellished corsets, petticoats and full skirts. Victorian fashion was closely tied to social status and etiquette, with strict criteria that disproportionately affected women.

Whether in winter or spring, women received little relief in their clothing. The tightness and excessive weight of the garments allowed for minimal movement, sometimes resulting in serious health issues.

The legacy of the Victorian era still lingers today, influencing everything from the reimagined corset top — now a closet staple of the Gen-Z uniform for a night out — to modern dress codes in schools and offices.

While today’s corsets are worn as a choice rather than as a social expectation, the underlying sentiment has not wavered. Today, corsets are still meant to shape, restrict and morph the body into a “more desirable” shape.

While etiquette manuals no longer dictate what is appropriate, today we rely on social media comments and dress codes in corporate and educational settings to make those decisions for us.

But what do spring and the constraints of the female experience have in common?

Beyond the obvious link between warmer weather and less clothing, which amplifies body judgment, spring symbolizes fertility and general softness — evident in the pastel colors and delicate floral prints that are inherently tied to traditional feminine values.

Even when Vogue predicted this year’s fashion trends, the theme of “femininity unraveled” was a recurring trend in runway shows. It will quickly enter fast fashion through ruffled blouses and chiffon blouses.

Spring fashion’s love affair with shorter hemlines and softer fabrics isn’t just a seasonal inevitability; it’s a reminder of the battle for autonomy over women’s dress.

This spring, my fashion tip is to keep the spirit of rebellion against restrictiveness, embodied in The Rational Dress Society — a Victorian-era organization “aimed to reform the impractical and restrictive clothing norms enforced on the women,” according to History Cooperative — alive by dressing for yourself despite societal expectations.

So, as we slip back into our florals and pastels, the question still remains —while you obviously cannot erase history, how can we dress today in ways that empower us instead of perpetuating the constraints of the past?





