‘The Black Dogs Project’ shines a light on overlooked canines

For over three decades, Massachusetts-based animal portrait photographer Fred Levy has been capturing stunning portraits, but it wasn’t until he stumbled upon the phenomenon of “black dog syndrome” that his work took a new, purposeful direction.

“I didn’t know that it was something that existed,” Levy said. “Because I’m someone who sort of works in the pet industry, to not know that information, it’s like if I don’t know it, I’m sure a lot of people don’t know it.”

Black dog syndrome refers to the tendency of black dogs to be overlooked in shelters, which Levy said he found surprising.

Determined to raise awareness while improving his photography work, Levy launched “The Black Dogs Project,” a book featuring black dogs photographed against a black backdrop, in the fall of 2015. Each portrait is accompanied by a short background story of the dog, highlighting their unique personalities and experiences.

The project was reissued in a new book, “Black Dogs, Stories of Love and Friendship,” published March 11.

The project started in Levy’s basement, where he juggled snapping photos while caring for his young children.

“It was kind of chaos,” he said. “But, the pictures came out amazing, and from that first shoot, everything just kept going.”

When photographing the dogs, Levy said he focused on capturing three key shots: a headshot, a half-body shot and a full-body shot.

“From there, it’s just about lighting and making sure the dogs are happy and comfortable and enjoying themselves,” he said.

Levy came to appreciate the authenticity that dogs provide as subjects.

“Dogs are not guarded like people, so their personalities come out pretty well,” Levy said. “Being around my dog or other people’s dogs is just the best thing to do … The more I do it, the more I love it.”

Levy also said he particularly enjoyed working with the dogs’ owners during the photoshoot.

“I always joke that people who know who can go out and pick up their own dog’s poop understand that the world isn’t as crazy as everybody is leading them to believe,” Levy said. “To be honest, pet people are just better people.”

Amanda Clark and her black Labrador, Denver, were among the early participants in “The Black Dogs Project.”

Clark said she met Levy at a pet portrait session with the Easter Bunny over a decade ago. She said she followed Levy after that, and later, Levy asked Clark if Denver could be part of the project.

“Fred and I connected, and Denver was one of the first dogs he photographed for that project, and it just took off from there,” Clark said. “There’s so many different types of breeds of black dogs, so for him to represent that, it was amazing.”

Levy appreciated Denver’s participation and said he was “really great” to have around.

“Denver is very well trained, and being a lab, they’re very caring dogs,” Levy said.

Clark said her dad had spotted “Black Dogs, Stories of Love and Friendship,”in a store in the U.K. and an artist from Africa, who Clark still has contact with, painted Denver’sportrait.

“It was amazing how far this project reached all aspects of the world,” Clark said. “We have the book on display in our front hall, and it’s such a beautiful picture, and it just captures how sweet he is.”

Christine Macdonald’s black poodle, Mercedes-Ann, was also featured in the project before passing away shortly after the photoshoot.

“I love that photograph of her,” Macdonald said. “[Levy’s] photography is really beautiful, and it really does shine on his love of animals.”

Macdonald said she cherishes the memory of Mercedez-Ann’s portrait, especially since it captures a small yet significant detail.

“If you look really close to it, the one photograph that’s just the whole body, you’ll notice her paw … had a lump,” she said. “[A] few days after that project, her toe got amputated … So I have a great picture of her with her beautiful toe right there.”

As Levy continues his work, he has embarked on a new project called “The Tripawd Project,” focusing on photographing three-legged dogs and cats.

Reflecting on “The Black Dogs Project,” Levy said he hopes his work sparks appreciation and awareness.

“I hope they see the photos, appreciate them as photographs and appreciate the stories of the dogs,” Levy said. “Maybe [it makes them] think about something a little bit outside of what they might be thinking of when it comes to the black dogs syndrome, but mostly, I just want them to enjoy the photographs.”