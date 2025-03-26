The skinny drug that wasn’t — the truth about Ozempic | Fact Check

There’s a new currency in the beauty economy, and it isn’t discipline or deprivation — it’s a prescription.

Once marketed strictly as a diabetes treatment, Ozempic has now become the weight-loss drug of choice, embraced by celebrities, influencers and sections of the public eager for rapid physique transformation.

But is this truly a medical breakthrough, or just another pharmaceutical loophole fueling a decades-old obsession with thinness?

Hollywood’s silent endorsement of the drug signals a seismic shift in body image trends. Gone are the overt starvation diets of

the early 2000s. Now they’ve been replaced by a sleek, medicalized rebranding of thinness.

Still, the parallels are undeniable.

Celebrities who once flaunted clean eating and rigorous workouts now credit their transformations to vague notions of “wellness” and “longevity” and circumvent direct acknowledgment of Ozempic’s role in their weight loss.

But with reports of severe side effects, skyrocketing demand and ethical concerns, the real question is: Who pays the price for this trend?

Ozempic, the brand name for the drug semaglutide, suppresses appetite, delays gastric emptying and regulates blood sugar levels, leading to significant weight loss in many patients.

However, many studies show that once users stop taking it, they often quickly regain the weight — raising the question of whether Ozempic truly treats obesity or merely delays its symptoms.

The medical community remains divided.

Some experts argue that Ozempic is an essential tool for individuals facing severe health risks due to obesity. Others warn that its widespread, indiscriminate use medicalizes weight loss while ignoring the deeper causes of weight gain — diet, lifestyle, genetics and social determinants.

Side effects such as nausea, fatigue, muscle loss and potential thyroid tumors cast a shadow over the drug’s long-term safety. For many, the promise of effortless weight loss outweighs the risks.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, ultra-thin models and heroin chic aesthetics dominated runways and pop culture. Then came the body positivity movement of the 2010s, which aimed to challenge unrealistic beauty standards.

Now the pendulum has swung back in the opposite direction — but with a new veneer of legitimacy. Thinness is no longer advertised as a product of self-discipline or restrictive eating but rather as a medical breakthrough, available to those with the right prescription — or the right connections.

Hollywood elites have distanced themselves from blatant diet culture. The hypocrisy is glaring as they maintain the illusion of body neutrality while reinforcing exclusionary beauty ideals that many hoped had been dismantled.

This shift isn’t confined to Hollywood alone.

Bollywood, too, has begun showing signs of this transformation. Figures like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar and Priyanka Chopra have faced speculation over their dramatic weight loss.

Meanwhile, Maheep Kapoor openly criticized Ozempic’s misuse on the Netflix show “Fabulous Lives vs. Bollywood Wives,” highlighting concerns about the drug’s accessibility for diabetics. Ironically, Kapoor herself is diabetic, and the show’s producer, Karan Johar, has been rumored to be using Ozempic, though he continues to deny it.

What starts as a celebrity secret inevitably trickles down into mainstream beauty culture.

The danger? A new generation chasing medicalized thinness without understanding its repercussions.

The Ozempic craze has already sparked shortages, making it harder for diabetics — those who genuinely need it — to access their medication.

This raises serious ethical concerns. Should a life-saving drug become a status symbol for aesthetic weight loss?

Moreover, the moralization of health and weight is deeply tied to economic privilege. The wealthy are praised for prioritizing health and investing in longevity, even if that means taking prescription drugs for non-medical reasons.

Meanwhile, individuals who can’t afford these interventions are often blamed for their weight and excluded from the same social acceptance.

If Ozempic remains unchecked, are we creating a pharmaceutical caste system, where thinness is no longer a natural variation but a privilege bought through medicine?

Ozempic is not an inherently bad drug — it has genuine medical uses and life-changing potential for those who need it. But its increasing off-label use suggests we are not using it as a cure, but as a shortcut that revives old beauty hierarchies under the disguise of medical progress.

At its core, the debate is not just about whether Ozempic works — it’s about who benefits, who suffers and what this trend signifies for a generation turning to pharmaceuticals for aesthetic solutions.

Regulation must be tightened, prescriptions must be monitored and most importantly, we must acknowledge that the ideal of thinness never truly disappeared — it just found a new disguise.

When the hype fades and the side effects settle in, will we finally learn from past mistakes, or are we doomed to repeat them once again?





