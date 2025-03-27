Why I want to be a filmmaker, even when it feels impossible

It was midnight, and I was just eight years old. The house was quiet except for the rhythmic sounds of an editing system rewinding and fast-forwarding footage.

This was my father’s workspace — our two-car garage transformed into a makeshift studio where he breathed life into film and animated characters for his clients.

As I peeked over his chair — entranced by the speeding images and the characters that seemed to defy the flatness of the screen — a world of possibility unfolded before me. When music and sound effects melded seamlessly with the visuals, the magic was palpable.

That moment encapsulated the essence of my childhood, surrounded by creativity and encouragement to explore it in every form. Since I was born to professional artists and filmmakers, my home was always buzzing with creative endeavors.

Oil canvases covered every inch of wall space, scripts and story ideas piled on every surface and the constant melody of my father’s drumming, my sister’s singing and my piano playing filled the air.

Art wasn’t just a hobby in our family — it was our way of life. It was all I ever knew.

As a naturally shy child, I found my voice in these artistic expressions. I wasn’t the one to raise my hand in class or to stand out. I was a quiet observer — a big dreamer living vicariously through the stories I read and the films I watched.

So, when I announced my intention to become a filmmaker in high school, many were taken aback.

My peers struggled to reconcile the introspective, reserved girl they saw with the bold, assertive artist they envisioned. As a straight-A student, my family and friends expected me to become a doctor or a lawyer.

But their doubt only strengthened my resolve.

My creativity became my loudest voice. Film was the one place where all my passions converged — visual art, music and creative writing — and my keen observational skills allowed me to communicate in a profound way.

I often heard that to be taken seriously as a filmmaker, especially as a woman, I needed to be loud and overly confident. That was intimidating because it didn’t feel authentic to me.

Yet, I’ve come to realize that there are many ways to lead. Earning respect while staying true to myself can make an even greater impact than conforming to the typical image of an overbearing leader.

This understanding liberated me from the fear of not fitting in and bolstered my confidence in my own personal approach.

The hours I spent analyzing movies with my dad, pausing each scene and discussing the intricacies of directorial choices and techniques weren’t just lessons in filmmaking. These were lessons in seeing the world from a whole new perspective.

Filmmaking, at its core, is an act of resistance and a platform for social change. It amplifies underrepresented voices and challenges the status quo.

In recent years, amid shifting political and social landscapes, the urgency to create content that fosters meaningful dialogue has never been more pressing. I am deeply drawn to this visual medium and its power to influence, instigate change and enlighten through cinema.

My approach to filmmaking is deeply personal. Each project is a journey of self-exploration where I learn about my subjects and myself.

With each frame, I find pieces of my own story reflected right back at me. This intimate connection to my work fuels my creativity and drives me to push through even the toughest challenges.

The technical and creative aspects of filmmaking captivate me as well.

The art of crafting a story through writing, visuals, sound and performances is an exhilarating process. The possibilities are limitless, and the process of bringing a vision to life, from script to screen, is incredibly rewarding.

Whether it’s a subtle glance between characters or a dramatic climax, these moments are powerful and evocative.

Of course, the path is not easy.

The industry is highly competitive, funding is elusive and the workload can be overwhelming. Still, it is precisely these challenges that make the journey worthwhile.

Each rejection and setback becomes a lesson in perseverance and resilience, teaching me to be more creative, resourceful and determined in my pursuits.

It all makes me more proficient in my craft.

In moments of doubt, I remember the child in that garage, watching stories unfold. My pursuit of filmmaking isn’t about accolades or recognition — it’s about the opportunity to tell stories that resonate deeply, challenge perceptions and contribute to a broader cultural conversation.

This is why, no matter how daunting the journey, I remain profoundly committed to filmmaking.

It is not merely a career choice but a fulfillment of what I was made for. And suddenly, it’s possible.