House fire breaks out on Freeman Street behind Dexter Park, 2 firefighters injured

Firefighters responded Friday afternoon to a house fire on Freeman Street.

Around 3 p.m. Friday, a fire broke out at a house on Freeman St. behind Dexter Park in Brookline. Neighbors spotted a bike on fire in the back of the house and called 911.

Residents were not inside the house, a neighbor said.

The neighbor, who was working from home, witnessed flames come up from the back of the house. She saw one of the residents on the street outside the house.

“I could feel the heat on my face from about 40 or so feet away,” the neighbor said.

The Brookline, Boston, Cambridge and Newton fire departments arrived to extinguish the fire. Paramedics were on the scene, but no residents were injured.

The fire was extinguished by around 4:30 p.m.

Brookline Fire Chief John Sullivan told Boston 25 News at the scene that two firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

Sofia Lee, a Boston University student who lives next door to the house, said her roommates alerted her of the fire via text while she was at work. She took an Uber home.

Lee said the entire street was closed off by police and firefighters when she arrived around 3:30 p.m.

“It was really dark, smokey and scary,” she said.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.