If you loved ‘The White Lotus,’ here are five other shows to binge

“The White Lotus” is a one-of-a-kind show with a good mix of mystery, social commentary and satire. Season three of this dark comedy drama is soon coming to an end, with the last episode airing April 6 on HBO.

For those who are wondering what to watch next, there are several other gripping shows like “The White Lotus” that share the same theme of sharp wit, layered storytelling and striking visuals.

Among them, “Succession,” Severance,” “The Morning Show,” “The Young Pope” and “Nine Perfect Strangers” stand out to me.

These shows have been hailed as must-watch series as they deliver unexpected plot twists and interesting characters.

If you love themes like drama and humor, then I suggest you add these shows to your binge list if you haven’t watched them already.

“Severance” stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower and Tramell Tillman in lead roles. Both seasons of the show were applauded for their cinematography, direction and story.

This psychological thriller is set in a dystopian world where employees of a mysterious corporation undergo a procedure that separates their work and personal memories.

I like the show’s eerie setup and the slow-burn mystery. It has an emotional depth that made me question the need for work-life balance — which I think is a good indicator of a standout show.

It keeps you entertained and also challenges you to question everything around you.

Another award-winning show that I’d recommend everyone watch is “Succession.”

Just like “The White Lotus,” this show’s central theme is satirical and contains complex characters. The story follows the ruthless and dysfunctional Roy family as they battle for control of a global media empire.

This show is a masterpiece because the characters are morally ambiguous, deeply flawed and endlessly fascinating. The way the siblings scheme against each other kept me hooked.

This is an easy recommendation for anyone who enjoys social commentary.

Shows that are set up in newsrooms are quite engaging, and when they feature powerhouse performances from Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell, you can be sure that the show is good.

“The Morning Show” does just that.

The series takes a nuanced approach to issues like gender dynamics, workplace politics and public perception. The writers of the show weave real-world events into the narrative, which makes the show even more relatable.

On top of that, I loved seeing the camaraderie between Aniston, Witherspoon and Carell.

On the other end of the spectrum is “The Young Pope.” This visually appealing and intellectually stimulating drama takes a satirical look at power.

Jude Law’s portrayal of Pope Pius XIII is charismatic. The creators of the show give audiences a fresh take on religious authority and institutional corruption.

The stunning cinematography and an offbeat story make me want to re-watch this show again and again.

Lastly, I’d recommend “Nine Perfect Strangers,” a psychological drama that revolves around the themes of wealth, self-discovery and personal transformation.

The show follows nine guests at an upscale wellness retreat who are seeking healing. The plot twist comes when the guests find themselves entangled in a series of mysterious and disturbing experiences.

The mysterious retreat leader is the star of the show, and Nicole Kidman embodies the character really well. I particularly enjoyed how the show dissects the privilege and personal dysfunction of its characters.

The story constantly makes you question what’s real and what’s performance.

Much like “The White Lotus,” I enjoyed watching these shows because they don’t follow conventional storytelling patterns, making them unpredictable.

The complex characters, the bizarre plot twists and the satirical take on luxury and power are themes that I generally enjoy. The bold, creative choices taken by the creators add another dimension to why you should watch these shows as well.

Which one are you adding to your binge list next?