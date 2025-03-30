Stage Troupe stuns beyond a reasonable doubt in ‘Twelve Angry Jurors’

What is justice? How long does it take for an old man to get down the hall? How do you skillfully stab a man?

Boston University’s Stage Troupe sought to answer these questions in its production of “Twelve Angry Jurors.” The show ran March 27 to 29 in the Student Theater at Agganis Arena.

Directed by senior Zebbie Alexander, the story followed 12 jurors after a six-day trial of a boy accused of stabbing his father.

What seemed like an easy decision soon unraveled into a two-hour deliberation with Juror Eight, played by senior Mimi Brown, earnestly convincing jury members of a not-guilty verdict. She did so not just with facts, but with compassion.

As the jury revisited more evidence, they confronted the fragility of justice and how our biases corrupt our ability to be fair.

Senior Ellie Watson was a standout as the cold and abrasive Juror Three. Her presence commanded attention on the stage. I could feel her growing irritation as each juror slowly switched their vote to not guilty.

Brown was brilliant as the thoughtful and compassionate Juror Eight — a quiet and apprehensive member soon became the leading advocate for the boy’s innocence. It was clear that compassion was central to the character.

Brown portrayed this perfectly, with sincerity in every line.

With a jury that seems to have its mind made up, I felt relieved to see the lengths she would go to prove innocence.

The chemistry between Watson and Brown was a spectacle, as the two women butted heads with one another. As their exchanges grew more intense, I looked around the stage, watching the reactions of other jurors, looking for signs of a change of heart.

Matthew Post, a freshman, gave an outstanding performance as Juror Four. The cool-headed, analytical character was a mediator between the two opinions on the boy’s fate. As Post sat at the center of the table for most of the play, he exuded an authority that the other jurors almost unconsciously obeyed.

Juror 11, played by freshman Willem Schiener, was a wonderful character.

His characterization was grounded in the fact that Juror 11 was an immigrant who left his home country for freedom of opinion. He saw the chance to be a juror as a privilege, not a burden. To freely speak one’s mind in the face of opposition is a sign of healthy democracy.

While unfamiliar with the plot of this play, I knew of its male-centered predecessor, “12 Angry Men.”

I was curious about the nuance of the gender-neutral rendition. The choice to portray the unassertive Juror Two as a woman was extremely evocative, thanks to freshman Alexandra Blount’s performance. She worked as an interesting foil to Juror Three, who was loud and crass.

Every juror serves a unique function. Juror Nine, portrayed by freshman Riley Arispe, was calm and agreeable. She offers insight into the old man at the trial, drawing from her experiences as an elderly woman.

Juror 10, played by senior Marc Gildenhuys, was offensive and filled with bias, which reflected the bigotry of the time.

The play is minimal in its presentation. The only set is the deliberation room, which has a water cooler, some windows and an American flag.

Despite the absence of music, the dialogue maintained a perfect rhythm. As the water inside the cooler dwindled, so did the jurors’ patience. Tensions swelled and subsided as they repeatedly reviewed evidence. Tempers flared across the room, nearly resulting in the stabbing of Juror Eight.

I didn’t know what to expect from the show, but I thought, what if Juror Eight was not present? Would an innocent boy be sentenced to death? Would I have spoken up or just gone along with the majority?

It was a striking realization of how a single voice can influence the outcome of a life.

I found it fascinating that the narrative never physically describes the boy who is accused, except for his height. It is up to the audience to create the image of an alleged killer, a reflection of the unconscious biases everyone has inside of them.

The cast and crew of “Twelve Angry Jurors” marvelously remind us that it is not the system that creates justice, but each other.