‘A Modern Farewell’ had me cry-laughing all over again

Like any rational human being, I was deep into my sixth rewatch of “Modern Family,” when I realized there was only one way to wrap it up: watching “A Modern Farewell.” This hour-long documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at the sitcom that stole our hearts.

And let me tell you — it still hits just as hard.

Originally released in 2020, “A Modern Farewell” served as both a tribute and a goodbye to the iconic, 11-season sitcom. But even years later, it feels just as relevant, especially with “Modern Family” stars popping up in the headlines again.

Sarah Hyland, who played Haley Dunphy, is currently starring as Daisy Buchanan in Broadway’s adaption of “The Great Gatsby.” Sofía Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, is holding court as a judge on “America’s Got Talent.” Ty Burrell, who played Phil Dunphy, is still a national treasure, even if he’s not delivering “Phil’s-osophies” on our screens anymore.

The documentary is packed with behind-the-scenes gems that even the most dedicated fans might not know.

For starters, the show was almost called “My American Family.” That title just does not have the same ring to it.

Then comes the real shocker: ABC almost passed on Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy. The network didn’t think he was the right fit, which, looking back, feels like an insult against television.

Determined to prove them wrong, Co-Creator Steven Levitan filmed a scene with Burrell and his own son in his backyard to show exactly why Burrell was made for the role. Thankfully, it worked — because a “Modern Family” without Burrell’s pitch-perfect Phil? Impossible to imagine.

One of the best parts of “A Modern Farewell” is that it does not just tell you why “Modern Family” was great — it shows you. The humor that made the show so beloved is still very much alive.

Eric Stonestreet, who played Cameron Tucker, jokes that Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell Pritchett, will absolutely mention that he was the first actor cast. Sure enough, the very next clip is Ferguson doing exactly that.

The timing was flawless, and the editing team clearly knew what they were doing. Honestly, they deserve an award just for that moment alone. These little touches prove how effortlessly funny this cast was, both on and off camera.

And, of course, the nostalgia factor is real. Seeing season one clips is a gut punch. The younger actors grew up before our eyes.

But, beyond the laughs, “A Modern Farewell” reminds us how much “Modern Family” changed television.

Cam and Mitchell’s relationship was groundbreaking, and their wedding episode aired a full year before same-sex marriage was legalized nationwide. Seeing Ferguson and Stonestreet reflect on the impact of their roles is a touching reminder of how much visibility matters.

The documentary also proves how close this cast was in real life. Hyland shared that her fiancé asked for Burrell and Julie Bowen’s blessing before proposing, because despite being her TV parents, they felt like her real ones too. Cue the tears.

Watching this documentary felt like going to Disneyland. You know it’s all make-believe, but somehow, the magic still feels real. Even for superfans like me, “A Modern Farewell” is filled with details that make the show even more special.

No one — not even the cast — knows which step in the Dunphy house was the infamous “broken step.” It really is a true TV mystery.

I can’t forget to mention how the set designers went all out, stuffing drawers with actual junk to stocking the Dunphy’s fridge with real food.

And the table reads? Pure gold. Watching the cast crack up at their own lines proves their chemistry was just as strong behind the camera as it was on-screen.

The most relatable moment of the entire documentary was when Vergara asked why the show had to end — and honestly, I’m asking that same question.

Sure, it’s sad that “Modern Family” is over, but “A Modern Farewell” was the perfect tribute — though let’s be real, it could have been longer.

The documentary reminds us that this show was not just about comedy. It was about relationships, the memories and the beautifully chaotic love that makes a family feel real.

Now, if you’ll excuse me, I think it’s time for another rewatch.