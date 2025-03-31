BREAKING: Man stabbed outside Hong Kong Supermarket in Allston, police investigating

A man was stabbed in the arm outside of Hong Kong Supermarket at 1 Brighton Ave. in Allston Monday morning.

At 11:44 a.m., the Boston Police Department responded to the scene, said BPD Police Officer Mark Marron. The injury was deemed a “non-life threatening stab wound.”

Ali Muer, owner of Ali’s Uyghur Kitchen in the market’s food court, said the attack stemmed from an argument between two unhoused men. One pulled out a concealed knife and repeatedly stabbed the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital and returned a couple hours later, he said.

The man was still bleeding despite having his arm bandaged up, Muer said.

“[There’s] still so much blood,” Muer said. “He got [bandages] covered, but clearly, you can see the blood.”

Preliminary information shows the incident may be classified as “domestic violence,” but it is still an ongoing investigation, Marron said. No arrests have been made.

The police cleaned up the blood and removed caution tape from the scene shortly after the incident.

Muer said he did not know the names of either man, but the suspect frequents the store.

“The [suspect] comes literally everyday,” he said. “He doesn’t bother anyone. He just goes to his corner and sits down.”