Campus, Crime Logs, News

Campus Crime Logs: March 23-29

by Alina Fairlie

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 23 to March 29.

The Boston University Police Department. This week’s crime logs include trespassing, vandalism and defacement of BU property. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor at 82 Bay State Road 

Between 2:24 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. on March 23, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor was reported at an apartment. 

Larceny under $1200 at 14 Buswell St.

At 7:43 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at an apartment. 

Larceny under $1200 at 590 Commonwealth Ave. 

Between 12:15 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at the Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering.

Trespassing at 71 East Concord St. 

At 9:54 p.m. on March 26, trespassing was reported at the Silvio O. Conte Medical Research Building.

Vandalism at 162 Bay State Road 

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:02 p.m. on March 26, vandalism was reported at the above location. 

Defacement of natural scenery or property at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:24 a.m. on March 27, defacement at the George Sherman Union was reported.

Larceny of a motor vehicle at 10 Buick St.

At 7:35 p.m. on March 27, theft of a motor vehicle was reported at the above location. 

Intoxicated party at 273 Babcock St.

At 4:01 a.m. on March 27, an intoxicated party was reported at Claflin Hall. 

Alina Fairlie
More Articles

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*