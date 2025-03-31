Campus Crime Logs: March 23-29

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 23 to March 29.
Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor at 82 Bay State Road
Between 2:24 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. on March 23, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor was reported at an apartment.
Larceny under $1200 at 14 Buswell St.
At 7:43 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at an apartment.
Larceny under $1200 at 590 Commonwealth Ave.
Between 12:15 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at the Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering.
Trespassing at 71 East Concord St.
At 9:54 p.m. on March 26, trespassing was reported at the Silvio O. Conte Medical Research Building.
Vandalism at 162 Bay State Road
Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:02 p.m. on March 26, vandalism was reported at the above location.
Defacement of natural scenery or property at 775 Commonwealth Ave.
At 11:24 a.m. on March 27, defacement at the George Sherman Union was reported.
Larceny of a motor vehicle at 10 Buick St.
At 7:35 p.m. on March 27, theft of a motor vehicle was reported at the above location.
Intoxicated party at 273 Babcock St.
At 4:01 a.m. on March 27, an intoxicated party was reported at Claflin Hall.