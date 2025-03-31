Campus Crime Logs: March 23-29

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 23 to March 29.

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor at 82 Bay State Road

Between 2:24 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. on March 23, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor was reported at an apartment.

Larceny under $1200 at 14 Buswell St.

At 7:43 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at an apartment.

Larceny under $1200 at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 12:15 p.m. and 3:36 p.m. on March 25, theft of personal property was reported at the Metcalf Center for Science and Engineering.

Trespassing at 71 East Concord St.

At 9:54 p.m. on March 26, trespassing was reported at the Silvio O. Conte Medical Research Building.

Vandalism at 162 Bay State Road

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:02 p.m. on March 26, vandalism was reported at the above location.

Defacement of natural scenery or property at 775 Commonwealth Ave.

At 11:24 a.m. on March 27, defacement at the George Sherman Union was reported.

Larceny of a motor vehicle at 10 Buick St.

At 7:35 p.m. on March 27, theft of a motor vehicle was reported at the above location.

Intoxicated party at 273 Babcock St.

At 4:01 a.m. on March 27, an intoxicated party was reported at Claflin Hall.