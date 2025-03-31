Men’s lacrosse holds Holy Cross scoreless for more than three quarters in 16-4 win

A seven-goal third period led the No. 17 Boston University men’s lacrosse team to a 16-4 victory over Holy Cross Saturday evening at Nickerson Field as senior goalkeeper Will Barnes made 10 saves.

“Going into the game, we just had a great execution from coach around the defense,” said Barnes. “We’re able to go out there, execute it and it worked in our favor, so definitely credit the defense for giving me the shots I wanted to see.”

The Terriers (8-2, 4-1 Patriot League) struck first as freshman attack Timothy Shannehan scored on a wrap-around goal from the left side of the net.

The score went unchanged for the next 10 minutes as Crusader (3-8, 1-4 PL) goalkeeper John Long made three saves in that span.

However, with less than two minutes remaining in the opening quarter, freshman midfielder Andrew Pape assisted senior attack Jimmy O’Connell to make it 2-0.

By the end of the second quarter, O’Connell had a hat trick and junior attack Jimmy Kohr found his team-leading 28th goal on the season as the Terriers added four more goals.

“After a slow start, we settled down a little bit and were able to kind of play the way that we want to play,” head coach Ryan Polley said.

In the third quarter, the Terriers were even more relentless, scoring seven goals, including a first-career goal from freshman defender Mike Luce.

BU looked into the final 15 minutes of the game with a commanding 13-0 lead, showing no signs of slowing down.

Kohr completed a hat trick to open the fourth quarter, as the Terriers began testing out backup goalkeepers with their comfortable lead.

Holy Cross ultimately ended the Terriers’ shutout attempt with a goal from freshman Andrew Ottomanelli.

The Terriers added to their lead again as freshman attack Finn Lawrence scored the first two goals of his career.

The Crusaders had a late surge, scoring three goals in two minutes, but the damage had been done, and the Terriers completed their dominant 16-4 showing.

“[I’m] pleased with our effort. Nice bounce back from Tuesday,” Polley said. “Now, we’re in a good position, but certainly the competition is going to ramp up and [I’m] excited to get down the stretch with this group.”

The Terriers remain at Nickerson Field Saturday to take on Duke University looking to end a 6-game skid against the Blue Devils. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m..