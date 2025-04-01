Bay State Road residents concerned over brownstone heating due to power outages

Students living in Bay State Road brownstones reported inconsistent heating in their dormitories.

Recent power outages on Bay State are directly related to a service provided by Eversource Energy, BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press. The utility’s underground electrical supply cables run the heating and hot water systems in the brownstones.

Riley wrote the building service provided by Eversource caused partial power failures in some buildings.

“[Eversource] attributed the failures to road salt and freezing and thawing conditions that resulted in flooding manholes with that salt/snow mixture,” Riley wrote.

Heating and cooling systems in the dorms cycle on and off depending on thermostat settings, Riley wrote. Students are encouraged to report facilities problems to the Operations and Service Center, or call the 24-hour emergency line if heating issues persist.

Freshman Freddie Corso has cold urticaria, a skin reaction that flares up with exposure to cold temperatures. Corso said she also is sensitive to the heat.

She added she has experienced the heating switch from being “completely off” to “full blast” multiple times per day.

“Entering my dorm, I never know what the temperature is going to be,” Corso said.

According to Northwestern Medicine, the immune system is not as effective at fighting viruses when cold air enters the upper airways, so viruses like the common cold, flu and COVID-19 can spread more easily in the winter.

Freshman Zion Bennett said his roommate became very sick during the winter months, which he said could have been exacerbated by the inconsistent heating.

“I can easily get colds when it’s really cold outside, and other times when it’s really hot,” Bennett said. “It was just an inconsistent balance of temperature.”

Sophomore Sean Sutton said he is concerned with potential housing cost increases that could result from investment in consistent, student-regulated heating.

“Having heating in the brownstones is a very costly thing … and if they were to enact that cost, it would go directly to the students,” Sutton said. “If we are going to be saying, ‘Yes, we do want heating to be active at all times,’ … then we have to ask the question of, ‘How much are we going to pay for that?’”

BU Facilities expects the cooling systems for buildings with AC to begin operating in two weeks, Riley wrote.

Corso said more consistent heating in the brownstones would improve student well-being.

“Not having control of heating really affects students’ ability to sleep or just function in their dorms,” Corso said. “It should be a safe space for them where they are comfortable.”