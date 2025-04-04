Homeland Security officer spotted at BU, student groups hold walkout for a sanctuary campus

Reports of a United States Department of Homeland Security officer on Boston University’s campus Thursday afternoon, which coincided with a planned student-led walkout calling for BU to designate itself as a sanctuary campus, intensified concerns over Immigration and Customs Enforcement on campus.

Around noon, speculation spread of an armed DHS officer’s presence near the Questrom School of Business and School of Law buildings.

LAW student Ryan Bayne said he spoke with an unarmed, plainclothed DHS officer, who identified himself as a security officer, in the LAW building.

“He asked me, and then he asked several other groups of students if we knew this person,” Bayne said. “Apparently, she’s a new employee at the Department of Homeland Security, and he said he was doing a background check.”

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press the officer was conducting a “routine background check” on a BU alum related to their recent employment.

Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the LAW Immigrants’ Rights and Human Trafficking Clinic, said she does not believe the officer “undertook the appropriate protocols” to notify people of his presence.

“The result of him being in the tower, regardless of his purpose, was that it ignited an enormous amount of fear and panic among students, staff and faculty,” she said. “It was a reminder that we need better protocols at BU in order to protect our community.”

In an email to LAW students, Law Student Affairs wrote “it does not appear that proper guidelines and processes surrounding background checks were followed” by the federal officer.

“BU Law Administration and BUPD are aware of the situation and are actively investigating,” the email reads.

Wheelock College of Education and Human Development Dean Penny Bishop wrote an email to the Wheelock community informing of the Law Student Affairs notice. Wheelock previously distributed pink “Know Your Rights” cards to students, which remind them of their constitutional rights in case they are approached by a federal officer.

At least one classroom near the LAW building went on lockdown, with the professor locking the doors and closing the blinds.

At 3 p.m., a walkout organized by the BU Young Democratic Socialists of America and Students for Justice in Palestine began at Marsh Plaza and continued to the George Sherman Union, where participants staged a sit-in outside the Dean of Students office.

BUPD officers stood outside BU Hillel, the John and Kathryn Silber Administrative Center and the Questrom building.

Protesters wore masks to conceal their identities and held signs reading, “We demand sanctuary,” “Don’t have a heart of ICE” and “Stop kidnapping us.”

Chanting “Say it louder, say it clear. We don’t want no ICE here,” students called for the University to take a stronger stance against ICE on college campuses.

“It’s a travesty when the government decides to deport Americans regardless of their documented status,” said junior Beau Williams. “We need to see some commitment from the University to students regardless of their visa status and make sure that they protect them.”

Freshman Nick, who wished to go by his middle name, said he participated in the walkout in response to recent ICE detainments of students on campus.

“These are plainclothes officers pulling people into unmarked vehicles with zip ties,” Nick said. “I hope that BU officially becomes a sanctuary campus for immigrants and helps fight what this administration is doing to immigrants.”

Madeline Garner, a graduate student, said she walked out on behalf of students who felt unsafe attending.

“I am safe here, but other people are not,” Garner said. “I want to make sure that they feel comfortable and to advocate for them when they cannot.”

Freshman Brian, who also wished to go by his middle name, said many students have been deported for expressing their rights.

“It’s only fair for me to show up in solidarity for those who weren’t able to speak currently,” Brian said.

Junior Hayley, who wished to go by her middle name, said she would like to see the University create a “system of checks and balances” to ensure students are not targeted on campus.

“Action needs to be taken. Repercussions need to be had,” Hayley said. “I hope they take active action towards a possible solution that will fix this problem at hand.”

Counterprotesters from BU College Republicans and Young Americans for Freedom gathered at the GSU, opposing the protest.

Alpha Barry, sophomore and leader of YAF, said the walkout was “disrespectful” for disrupting students from studying for exams.

“I hope that BU takes a strong stance against this,” Barry said. “I hope they don’t coddle them and affirm their bad actions, and I hope there’s some counter-pushback to this.”

BU freshman Colin Sharpe, a member of BUCR and YAF, said BU would be violating federal law by declaring a sanctuary campus.

“They are disobeying the government of the United States,” he said. “We have immigration laws for a reason.”

Despite the opposition, protesters maintained that the University should take action to protect students.

“I hope BU redirects their stance,” Brian said. “They should make an initiative to keep our students safe and make sure that ICE doesn’t come on campus, and make sure every student has a voice.”

Brendan Galvin and Logan Trainor contributed reporting.