John Mulaney’s live talk show is not for ‘everybody,’ but it is worth a watch

I am a massive John Mulaney fan.

I’ve seen all of his stand-up specials too many times to count, and I don’t go a day without blurting out a quote of his — regardless of if anyone around me picks up on it.

Thus, I was ecstatic that he was continuing his path into talk show hosting with his new show “Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney,” which airs live on Netflix every Wednesday.

Mulaney broke into the talk show space last year with the limited series “Everybody’s in LA.” I remember loving the wacky segments, the celebrity appearances and the unfamiliar but highly enjoyable musical guests.

However, I think my rose-colored lenses faded with this year’s show. While many elements are pure Mulaney comedic genius, there are some key problems that throw me off as I watch each episode.

Each episode centers around a topic, such as “Lending People Money,” “Cruises,” “Funeral Planning” and “Squatters.” Live viewers are encouraged to call into the show with a story or experience related to the given topic, and Mulaney and the guest panel react and give advice to the caller.

I love this concept and the injection of viewer interaction into a live production, but I think the singular topic sometimes bleeds too much into the rest of the show.

Also, the celebrity guests don’t always have much experience with the niche topic of the episode they appear on. Knowing that most of Mulaney’s guests are friends of his, I would love to hear stories from their friendship or for Mulaney to ask the classic “What project are you working on lately?” type questions.

However, it was a genius idea to bring an “expert” guest on the show as well, from a funeral director to a personal finance columnist.

This addition to the show was most valuable in the “Squatters” episode, when Supreme Court lawyer Neil Katyal explained the bounds of squatters’ rights to a heavily invested panel, responding amicably to Mulaney’s banter along the way.

Callers really shine with their stories related to the topics. In “Cruises,” one caller warmed the panel’s hearts with his experience on a cruise themed around the band “Kiss.” In “Funeral Planning,” another caller told of a hilarious mishap where he was hired to put on a “comedy funeral” that the family didn’t warn guests about.

Accepting callers adds a real, down-to-Earth element to the show. This is especially important, as the aroma of overwhelming “celebrity” is very prominent on “Everybody’s Live.”

However, there were some awkward moments between the panel and callers. In “Cruises,” a caller droned on about his cruise story, and Mulaney abruptly hung up. This is understandable, as it’s a live show and they need to keep timing.

However, Mulaney and the celebrity panel — which included Ben Stiller, Quinta Brunson and Nick Kroll — proceeded to make fun of the caller, saying “it’s rude to waste the whole globe’s time.”

Imagine your idol saying that to you on live television. I had been calling to try and get on the show, and I immediately called it quits after that.

I love Mulaney, but moments like that remind me that he’s super famous, and that stand-up comedy is a performance.

Another pain point came from one of the guests, when comedian Luenell made repeated, overly flirtatious and comments toward fellow guest Pete Davidson, making Davidson visibly uncomfortable. I don’t blame Mulaney or the show’s design for that, but I can’t go without mentioning how Luenell’s behavior soured the viewing experience.

Mulaney’s best work is in the monologue portion of the show — because he’s just doing his stand-up. That’s his bread and butter, and I honestly don’t think his sandwich needs any more ingredients.

Additionally, Richard Kind shines as Mulaney’s co-host and emcee. For one, I love his voice and intonation, but he also adds so much to the show’s dynamic. Every time the camera pans to him for a comedic bit, I know I’m in for a laugh.

It is cool to see that “Everybody’s Live” is riddled with comedic bits and segments that are purely for Mulaney’s enjoyment. From asking every caller what kind of car they drive before hanging up the phone, to “Saymo,” a delivery robot that randomly rolls around the stage and bumps into guests.

The episodes become more enjoyable and run more smoothly as the season progresses, so I hope that means the “Everybody’s Live” team is hitting their stride.

There are plenty of things that need ironing out, but I’m still open to seeing what else Mulaney has in store. But hopefully, if I decide to call in again, it won’t be a waste of the whole world’s time.