Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators marks 50 years of bipartisan progress

The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators is celebrating 50 years of bipartisan advocacy and women’s leadership with a year-long campaign launched March 26.

The anniversary celebration includes events, educational sessions and social media spotlights that honor the legacy of women who have served in the Massachusetts Legislature, according to a press release issued by MCWL Executive Director Seble Alemu.

“For me, it means a whole lot because of who we are as a caucus and what we’ve been able to do,” Alemu said in an interview. “The Caucus’ 50th anniversary showcases how politicians, legislators can work across party lines to advance a political legislative agenda.”

Founded in 1975 by 14 female lawmakers, the MCWL was formed to enhance the economic and social status of women and “support women at all levels of government,” said Massachusetts State Rep. Hannah Kane, the Caucus’s House vice chair.

“I have found it to be a tremendous asset to me and my work as a legislator,” Kane said. “As a minority member in the legislature, I very much appreciate the opportunity to work in a bipartisan, bicameral caucus and enjoy working with my colleagues and with the executive director of the Caucus to ensure that we are supporting women across the Commonwealth.”

Today, the MCWL consists of 60 members — nearly one-third of the Legislature — making it the longest continuously operating bipartisan, bicameral women’s caucus in the country.

Since its inception, the Caucus has championed several pieces of legislation.

Rep. Kate Lipper-Garabedian, an at-large executive board member of the MCWL, wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press that she successfully advocated for the passage of legislation, including an act which allows candidates for state and local office to use campaign funds for childcare.

“The Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators has long effectively championed critical pieces of legislation that uplift and support the status of women in the Commonwealth,” Lipper-Garabedian wrote. “I am proud to have been a member since joining the House in 2020.”

Other recent victories include laws promoting wage equity, salary transparency and the creation of a women’s rights history trail, Kane said.

“We wanted to celebrate those women and the places where some of these events occurred, such as in Worcester, where the first two national women’s rights conferences were held in 1850 and 1851,” Kane said in reference to the women’s rights history trail.

Rep. Christine Barber, House chair of the Caucus, said the passing of the salary range transparency act was a rewarding experience during her time in the Caucus.

“We’re doing all we can to ensure that women are paid equal pay for equal work,” Barber said. “It’s been a priority for so long and one that we’re really proud that we’re working on together.”

The Caucus has also pushed forward legislation addressing sexual assault in higher education, Alemu said. Under the new law, every college campus must have a designated individual to respond to reports of sexual misconduct, she said.

“By being present, we’re bringing up issues that are not brought up otherwise,” Alemu said. “Our women are showing what is possible, and I think in that way, it has increased leadership.”

As the Caucus marks its 50th year, Barber said it has become more diverse over time.

“We have the first Brazilian woman serving [and] the first Vietnamese woman serving, amazing leaders who are really doing a lot across our whole Commonwealth,” Barber said. “We have been able to come together and pass legislation that supports our priorities.”

Sen. Joan Lovely, Senate vice chair of the MCWL, wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press the Caucus has expanded significantly over the past five decades.

“The Caucus today is more than four times larger than when it began with 14 women in 1975, with 60 members now making up today’s membership,” Lovely wrote. “In 50 years, the caucus has enabled women in the caucus to serve as majority leader, Senate President, Lt. Governor, and Governor.”

Looking ahead, the MCWL has three strategic priorities for the 2025-2026 Legislative session. Its priorities include elevating women’s economic opportunities, addressing racial and gender disparities in healthcare and empowering women in government.

“Our caucus’s goal is to continue to advocate for issues impacting women, including ensuring that women’s rights are protected amid ongoing uncertainty at the federal level,” Lovely wrote. “We are proactive about all issues that may impact the women of the Commonwealth.”