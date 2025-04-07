Campus Crime Logs: March 30-April 4

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 30 to April 4.

Malicious destruction of property over $1,200 at 277 Babcock St.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 4:53 a.m. on March 30, destruction of property was reported at the above location.

Larceny under $1,200 at 277 Babcock St.

At 5:48 p.m. on March 30, theft was reported in a dorm room at Rich Hall.

Larceny under $1,200 at 640 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 10:10 a.m. and 5:22 p.m. on March 31, theft was reported at the College of Communication.

Attempt to commit a crime at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. on March 31, a caller reported an attempt to commit a crime at a bike rack.

Harassment at 32 Harry Agganis Way

At 11:31 p.m. on April 1, an incident of harassment was reported.

Theft by false pretenses at 140 Bay State Road

At 1:09 p.m. on April 1, theft was reported in a dorm room at The Towers.

Breaking and entering at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:15 p.m. on April 2, a caller reported a person breaking and entering into a closet using a burglarious instrument at Warren Towers.

Assault and battery at 871 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. on April 3, assault and battery was reported at the College of General Studies.

Disorderly person at 100 Bay State Road

At 8:25 a.m. on April 4, a disorderly person was reported at the Marciano Commons Dining Hall.