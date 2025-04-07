Campus, Crime Logs, News

Campus Crime Logs: March 30-April 4

by Charlie Johnson

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from March 30 to April 4.

The Boston University Police Department. This week’s crime logs include larceny, breaking and entering and assault and battery. SARAH CRUZ/DFP PHOTOGRAPHER

Malicious destruction of property over $1,200 at 277 Babcock St.

Between 2:30 a.m. and 4:53 a.m. on March 30, destruction of property was reported at the above location.

Larceny under $1,200 at 277 Babcock St.

At 5:48 p.m. on March 30, theft was reported in a dorm room at Rich Hall.

Larceny under $1,200 at 640 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 10:10 a.m. and 5:22 p.m. on March 31, theft was reported at the College of Communication.

Attempt to commit a crime at 590 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 12:30 p.m. and 1:25 p.m. on March 31, a caller reported an attempt to commit a crime at a bike rack.

Harassment at 32 Harry Agganis Way

At 11:31 p.m. on April 1, an incident of harassment was reported.

Theft by false pretenses at 140 Bay State Road

At 1:09 p.m. on April 1, theft was reported in a dorm room at The Towers.

Breaking and entering at 700 Commonwealth Ave.

At 6:15 p.m. on April 2, a caller reported a person breaking and entering into a closet using a burglarious instrument at Warren Towers. 

Assault and battery at 871 Commonwealth Ave. 

Between 4:30 p.m. and 4:50 p.m. on April 3, assault and battery was reported at the College of General Studies. 

Disorderly person at 100 Bay State Road

At 8:25 a.m. on April 4, a disorderly person was reported at the Marciano Commons Dining Hall.

