Things to do this week in Boston: April 7-13

Van Gogh Roulin Family Portraits at the Museum of Fine Arts

Monday April 7-13, hours vary; Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave., Boston

Attend the MFA’s recently debuted “Van Gogh: Roulin Family Portraits” exhibit, which features 23 pieces portraying “the deep bonds of friendship between the artist and this family.” Tickets are free for attendees with student identification, but you must acquire a time-specific ticket available online or at the front desk.

“The Writer’s Room” writing workshop at Trident Booksellers & Café

Tuesday April 8, 7-9 p.m.; Trident Booksellers & Café, 338 Newbury St., Boston

Join Trident Booksellers & Café for a cozy writing workshop. Attendees are expected to bring an unfinished project to work on in 15 minute intervals with five minute breaks. An optional workshop is provided in the last hour, where attendees are able to have their work read and edited by other writers. Food and beverage will be available for purchase at the café. RSVP is available online but not required. Seating is first come, first serve.

“half-alive” concert at the Roadrunner

Friday April 11, 7 p.m.; Roadrunner, 89 Guest St., Boston

Head to Roadrunner this Friday to see California-based indie rock band, “half-alive.”According to the Roadrunner website, “$.25 from each ticket purchased will go to The Shout Syndicate, a Boston-based, volunteer-run fundraising effort who raises money to help fund youth-led arts programs at proven non-profit creative youth development organizations in Greater Boston.” Ticket prices range from approximately $50-80.

“Spring is Queer Market” at Time Out Market

Saturday April 12, 12-5 p.m.; Time Out Market, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Shop at LGBTQ+ owned businesses and vendors at Time Out Market’s annual “Spring is Queer Market.” Listen to live music while shopping amongst “a curated selection of unique and thoughtful gifts.” The event is hosted outdoors. Tickets are not required.

Celebrate Record Store Day at Bow Markets’ “Vinyl Index”

Saturday April 12-13, 9 a.m.-1 a.m.; Bow Market, 1 Bow Market Way, Somerville

Celebrate Record Store Day at Bow Market’s record store, Vinyl Index. The store will provide event t-shirts and totes for purchase and feature DJ’s live throughout the area. The store’s record lounge, located on the top floor, will allot 15 minute slots to visitors who want to spin their own vinyl with no experience required. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. This event is not ticketed.