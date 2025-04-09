The Post-Up: Jokić is one of one, but he’s not all by himself in Denver

The Denver Nuggets represent a city sitting 5,280 feet above sea level, so it’s only fitting that they have a few mountains to climb in the weeks to come.

The NBA play-in tournament for 7-10 seeds will take place next Tuesday through Friday, and while the Nuggets are currently in fifth place, they certainly aren’t out of the woods just yet — they have the same record as the Clippers, Warriors and Grizzlies in fourth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Updated standings on Monday revealed Denver’s playoff seeding could end up anywhere between third and eighth place.

The Nuggets won their first title in 2023 after a 47-year wait — a campaign championed by three-time MVP Nikola Jokić.

That’s not to say that Jokić didn’t have help then or that he doesn’t have it now.

Jamal Murray — who is currently nursing a concerning hamstring injury — and Aaron Gordon have used their regular season and playoff experience in the Mile High City to show rookies and rising stars the ropes. Meanwhile, 36-year-old veterans Russell Westbrook and DeAndre Jordan remind us every now and then that the “uncs still got it.”

While Westbrook’s first season in Denver after joining the Nuggets on a two year deal has been less than stellar, don’t get it twisted — his name still carries weight for a reason.

He contributed 30 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists in the 106-113 loss to the Spurs April 2. Jordan notched 17 rebounds in the same game.

It’s not that the 2017 MVP and nine-time All-Star isn’t willing to step up and show out. He’s used to coming off the bench and serving in requested roles, having done so with the Clippers to little avail.

But what didn’t work in Los Angeles is more promising in Denver — Westbrook and Jokić complement each other, and the latter is appreciative of the veteran even after costly mistakes.

Jokić put up a 61-point triple-double last week, only for the Nuggets to lose to the Timberwolves by one in double overtime after Westbrook missed an open layup and fouled on a three-point attempt.

Jokić didn’t display any ire toward his teammate after the game, even when prompted.

“Why? What happened, it’s basketball,” he said. “I’m pretty sure that he didn’t want to make a foul or whatever. It happens. He had the best … thoughts.”

Head coach Michael Malone also came to Westbrook’s defense.

“He’s a guy that hates to lose…He’s a perfectionist and he’s a competitor,” he said. “And knowing Russ the way I do, he’s probably gonna put a lot of this on him. But we lost tonight. The Denver Nuggets. Not one player.”

It was a tremendous show of support from Jokić, especially considering he made history that night yet still didn’t let the disappointing ending taint the way he views his teammates.

So, despite the bumps along the road, the team seems to really care about and respect each other. We can’t say that about every squad, nor can we say that every coach is as gracious, but as we witnessed many times over this season, front office loyalty has an expiration date.

Yesterday, the unthinkable happened: Malone and general manager Calvin Booth were fired with six days left in the regular season. The announcements came within minutes of each other, and perplexed just about everyone.

It’s one thing to let contracts expire in the summer. That happens all the time in this league, which might as well be a revolving door for coaches.

It’s worth noting that Malone comfortably has the most wins of any coach in the last five seasons. This is a testament to his coaching, because superstar talent in at least one player doesn’t guarantee dominance. Jimmy Butler’s revitalization of the Steph Curry-led Warriors most recently confirmed that.

But to do so a week before playoffs begin, let alone all at once? Make it make sense.

When asked what his immediate expectations for the players were following the coaching change, Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke simply replied “play hard and have fun.”

How redundant, considering Jokić was going to do that anyway. That’s right, even the “have fun” part!

As for Westbrook, I hope he knows how valuable he continues to be. His IQ and court vision are undeniable, and he has shown up in moments where it mattered most throughout his career.

Fans should keep in mind that Westbrook is playing on a vet minimum deal. He simply isn’t who he was with OKC anymore, and that’s OK.

When all is said and done, he will remain a legendary point guard in the eyes of history and take up space in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Until then, people will complain. It’s what they do.

Many of the same people who once suggested that Carmelo Anthony was rightfully blackballed are now making a case for him to have his #15 jersey retired by the Nuggets, even if it’s the same number Jokić chose.

Moreover, Ja Morant is currently getting villainized for defying the NBA’s disapproval with his finger guns and hand grenade celebrations. I’m willing to bet that the pundits and fans demanding that he matures also criticized Allen Iverson with similar verbiage back in the day, yet now give AI his flowers every chance they get.

Narratives of disapproval arise because individual situations make the basketball community uncomfortable or upset, but that doesn’t mean they’ll stick or go on to define players. It’s simply part of their story, depending on who tells it. Records usually outweigh “the eye test.”

If Denver can pull it off and come out of the West, Westbrook will finally get to add conference or even league championship hardware to his trophy cabinet, and even if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receives the much deserved MVP this season, it doesn’t take away from what Jokić was able to do on a nightly basis.

April showers may very well bring May flowers for the Nuggets.