Finding calm in chaos: How international students can take care of their mental health during uncertain times

Whenever I pick up my phone, there seems to be a new headline that sends international students like me into a spiral.

Whether its new immigration rules, changes in visa policies or talks of a possible recession, anxiety has taken over.

The past few weeks have been even more difficult alongside constant reminders to land a job — all of which has taken a major toll on my mental health.

Similar to me, many students come to college with ambition, hope and a drive to grow. But no one warned us about how emotionally taxing this journey would be.

A short conversation with my peers made me realize that we are all in the same boat, stressing over landing internships. Many of us have been sending out job applications almost daily — most of which have gone unanswered.

Every “We’ve decided to move forward with other candidates” stung a little more, and challenged us to become better.

To make matters worse, stricter scrutiny of F-1 visa holders and other such nationwide proposals are sparking panic. But in these trying times, I decided to stay sane and focus on applying to as many internships as I could.

So, here I am, sharing what I have been doing to take care of my mental health in the hope that this will help you as well.

Ever since I started applying for jobs, I got into the habit of constantly refreshing job boards. This only made me feel worse.

Now, I have set some boundaries for myself.

I only check the portals twice a day, and don’t spend hours looking through them. I bookmark the job I want to apply for and make a note of the deadline.

I take my time and apply to internships after carefully tailoring my application. It’s a small change, but it’s helped me avoid burnout.

While it may seem obvious, one of the best ways to not feel exhausted mentally is to simply take care of your mental health — which can occur in many different forms.

Hit the gym whenever you get the time to do so — exercising can really help with staying present and in the moment while also keeping you away from your phone.

I never thought I’d say this, but lifting weights and swimming has become my therapy. If you ever start feeling very anxious, go for a walk. It has proved to be very beneficial for me.

Listening to music or watching a movie may also help. With everything that is happening around us, it is natural for anyone to feel stressed. Hence, it is never a bad idea to disconnect from the world for a while.

Reading also helps, and if you need some recommendations, The Daily Free Press has many articles on them!

Another big step is to learn to be okay with uncertainty.

I have learned the hard way that things can be unpredictable. Especially for students who are on a visa, things will remain uncertain. The only thing that one has control of is today.

Learn to focus on the present: classes, assignments, cooking and taking care of your physical health. This will help you a lot.

You can also talk to a friend if you feel overwhelmed.

Sometimes, our thoughts consume us so much that we start thinking about the worst circumstances. In such situations, talking to a friend always helps. Discussing what’s bothering you with someone you trust can help you feel better.

Seeking professional help is also a good idea.

Take a look at your university’s mental health resources and make it a point to go see a therapist. They can guide you on how to take care of your mental health while you are trying to make sense of your current situation.

Just know that you are not alone.

If you are feeling the weight of uncertainty pressing you down, just remember that you will sail through. The job search is brutal. The atmosphere is tense.

But you can, and you will, find your way through it.