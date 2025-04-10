Wave of student visa revocations alarm Massachusetts universities, international students

The Trump administration revoked the visas of several international students at universities across Massachusetts this week, including Boston University, Tufts University, Harvard University, Emerson College, Berklee College of Music, Northeastern University and multiple campuses of the University of Massachusetts.

These recent student visa revocations follow the public abduction of Rumeysa Öztürk, a Tufts graduate student, who is currently being held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Center in Louisiana, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

While Öztürk’s abduction was related to her purported involvement in pro-Palestine protests, recent cases suggest visa revocations are occurring for minor infractions. One Harvard student had their visa revoked for a traffic violation, according to the Harvard Crimson.

Harvard officials were not notified prior to the revocations and the university has not disclosed the students’ identities, according to a statement from the Harvard International Office.

“I’m honestly feeling just really lost on what kind of action I’m supposed to be taking,” said Morales, a freshman international student at Harvard University who asked his first name be withheld for security reasons. “The university hasn’t really made any direct statements to students, and it kind of seems like they don’t even know our visas are being revoked until it’s already happened.”

The string of student visa terminations across college campuses have raised discussion about what role universities play in protecting international students.

Joan Scott, a member of the American Association of University Professors Committee on Academic Tenure and Freedom, emphasized the need for universities to communicate with their students.

“Universities need to be telling their students what to do, to take proactive stances, to sort of offer advice in advance about what may or may not be possible to do,” she said. “None of which they’re doing now.”

In a public letter, the AAUP urged colleges and universities to resist federal pressure to provide personal information about students and faculty.

“​​Sharing this information is inconsistent with institutional commitments to freedom of speech and academic freedom,” the letter reads.

At the University of Massachusetts Amherst, Chancellor Javier Reyes confirmed in a letter to the campus community that five students had their visas revoked and student statuses terminated.

“The university was not notified by federal authorities of these status revocations and only became aware as a result of proactive checks,” Reyes wrote.

“It’s definitely scary,” said UMass Amherst freshman Alden Hurtado. “I’m stressed about the whole immigration crackdown.”

Hurtado said he was first made aware of visa revocations on campus through an email sent out by the UMass Amherst Student Government Association.

“I’m definitely worried for some of my international friends,” he said.

The email from the UMass Amherst Student Government Association urged students “to be proactive in protecting their peers from harmful actions.”

Scott said university visa revocations are an example of President Donald Trump’s need to live up to campaign promises.

“It’s both disturbing and surprising to see them doing this, but it is a way of providing numbers that look good for clamping down on so-called immigrants,” said Scott. “Although, as I said, this is not the case, these people are here legally with student visas.”

Morales said universities should do more to protect their students.

“More campus visas are being taken for small infractions like traffic violations. I feel like this kind of highlights the shift in ethics, specifically the need for more extreme safety precautions,” Morales said. “It’s super scary right now, and I know the university has a lot of pressure on them from the Trump administration, but I feel like greater action can definitely be taken.”

BU has not disclosed the number of students whose visas were revoked on campus.

“In the minds of many in the public, the distinctions are hazy between students who are here on visas, between ‘foreigners’ whether they’re illegal or legal” said Scott.

Scott emphasized the lack of legal procedures involved in these visa revocation cases.

“Going after student visas is a dramatic way for the Republican base to see Trump fulfilling his promise to deport immigrants,” said Scott. “There’s no due process being observed at all.”