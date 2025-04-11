Massachusetts reaffirms commitment to DEI in K-12 schools despite Trump administration’s threat to revoke funding

In an April 3 U.S. Department of Education letter, states were given 10 days to slash all DEI programs in K-12 schools or risk losing federal funding under the justification that DEI programs violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. On April 8, an extension until April 24 was granted.

Massachusetts receives $2 billion in federal funding education per year. As the deadline looms, it remains to be seen whether the state will challenge the cuts in court or capitulate to the Trump administration’s demands.

In a letter sent to the U.S. Department of Education shared with The Daily Free Press, Patrick Tutwiler, the Massachusetts Secretary of Education, wrote the state’s local education agencies are in compliance with Title VI and its K-12 DEI programs are not in violation of federal law.

“We know that having people of diverse perspectives and backgrounds — as educators, administrators, and leaders in our education system — is a strength, not a flaw,” Tutwiler wrote. “Massachusetts will continue to promote diversity in our schools because we know it improves outcomes for all of our kids.”

Tutwiler also wrote that the DOE lacks the “legal authority” to “demand” certifications from local education industries and Massachusetts plans to continue promoting diversity in schools.

Cheryl Buckman, a spokesperson for Dever Elementary School in Dorchester, said her son, who has autism and ADHD, has thrived because of the school’s inclusive learning model.

“When it comes to inclusion, all the kids are learning as one,” Buckman said. “I mean, just because a child has X amount of disabilities or is behind on something, they all stick up for one another. To see that fall apart in front of us, it’s going to hurt a lot of kids.”

DEI for Parents, a company that provides parents with resources for discussing DEI with their children, was founded by Trish Allison in response to the murder of George Floyd in 2020. Allison said the Trump administration’s policies on DEI in schools are “ignorant, immoral and harmful.”

“[Trump’s] anti-DEI push in the public schools is preventing kids from learning the realities of things like slavery and LGBTQ+ history and women’s equality conflicts and the truth about indigenous Americans,” Allison said. “To me, it’s adding a layer of confusion to kids at this age, where they’re already struggling with trying to discern between reality and fiction. I don’t think it’s helpful one single bit.”

Allison said schools should provide historically accurate information about places and events in American history, like Ellis Island and the Stonewall Riots while parents should handle the “human emotion piece.”

Buckman also said schools should play a role in informing children about DEI and said Massachusetts should “keep upholding the DEI services” despite threats to funding.

“It seems like [Trump] is on a warpath,” Buckman said. “If it’s not one thing, it’s another with education. You’re going to take a lot away from these kids. These kids have lost way too much learning time. They’re just beginning to get back to where they were, and now here comes the administration to rip it all apart again.”

In a statement to The Daily Free Press, Governor Maura Healey said Massachusetts’ education is strong because of its diversity and wide perspectives.

“We know that having people of diverse perspectives and backgrounds in our education system is a strength, not a flaw,” Healey said. “It is part of why Massachusetts has the best K-12 schools in the country. Massachusetts will continue to affirm our commitment to diversity in our schools which we know is a competitive advantage and reason for our success – and our work continues.”