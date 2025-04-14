Blank Street brews its biggest location yet in Brookline

A line of coffee lovers stretched down Harvard Street as early as 7:45 a.m., eager to celebrate the grand opening of Blank Street’s seventh Greater Boston location.

Employees sporting Blank Street-themed mint green bomber jackets and aprons handed out free samples of pastries and drinks to those waiting outside.

Blank Street opened its largest location in the Boston metropolitan area in Brookline at 455 Harvard St. and began serving customers March 21.

The cafe held its grand opening celebration April 11.

During the event, the location offered $2 drinks, a custom keychain craft station and merchandise to commemorate the opening.

There was also a one-day-only gas station across the street adorned in green and white-checkered banners and the Blank Street logo.

Boston University junior Sunanda Guruprasad had been waiting in line for the grand opening for more than 20 minutes.

Guruprasad, who first tried Blank Street in New York, fell in love with the chain’s matcha and said she was immediately hooked.

Kelsey Keate, a BU sophomore, said she waited an hour and a half in line for the opening.

“The drinks were $2,” said Keate, who ordered the seasonal menu’s strawberry shortcake matcha and a croissant. “It’s like a steal, right?”

Keate attended with her friend, BU sophomore Michelle Lim. Lim said the wait was “worth it.”

“Usually matcha’s really expensive, at least $6, so when I saw it was $2, I was like, ‘That’s definitely worth it,’” Lim said. “It was perfect.”

The grand opening provided exclusive merchandise, including hats, mugs, bandanas and bumper stickers — which Keate said she also enjoyed.

“It’s just so cute,” she said, holding up a bandana in Blank Street’s signature mint green color. “I could definitely put it anywhere in my apartment.”

Guruprasad said when she and her friend were approaching Main Street, they spotted the Blank Street logo emblazoned on the gas station across the street.

“I didn’t know the gas station took part in it, but it was fire,” Guruprasad said.

David Danesh, principal of the Danesh Group, the building’s property managers, said more than one year’s worth of planning went into the grand opening. Still, he said it was “extremely easy” to work with the Blank Street team.

“We are developing a new neighborhood on this side of Coolidge Corner in Brookline, and we wanted to bring a younger demographic to the neighborhood,” Danesh said. “We chose Blank Street, a company I invested in many years ago, to best serve that population.”

Keate said she is excited about Blank Street’s new location, as it’s within walking distance from her Packard’s Corner apartment.

Lim said she is excited with the new location’s seating and its size compared to the Newbury Street location. The Brookline location spans 1,700 square feet and can seat 28 customers, according to a press release.

“I just love Coolidge Corner, and it’s in the area,” Lim said. “Even though it’s a little bit of a walk from the Coolidge Corner T-stop, it’s really cute here … I just love matcha.”

A Blank Street employee working at the grand opening wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press the Blank Street team was “thrilled to see a line out the door all day long.”

“Brookline has a fantastic community of commuters, students, families and more,” they wrote. “We want to serve all types of coffee and matcha drinkers.”