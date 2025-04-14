BU implements ticketing policy for All-University Commencement

Boston University will require guest tickets for this year’s 152nd All-University Commencement May 18.

Graduating students must register themselves and may reserve up to four guest tickets at no cost, with the option to request additional free tickets if capacity allows.

“[The University] sent the email for tickets … and then I requested five additional tickets,” said senior Divya Virmani. “An hour later I got an email that [it] had been approved.”

The new ticketing system is designed to monitor crowd size and help organizers plan in accordance with venue limits, according to BU Today.

Last week, students received a personalized link to the ticketing platform Tassel via email. Only registered graduating students are able to order guest tickets.

“[The ticketing process] was pretty easy,” said senior Ava Green. “To register for tickets, it took me two minutes to do.”

The ticketing policy applies only to the All-University Commencement and does not affect individual school and college convocations. Those events will remain open to all guests with no ticket requirement or limit on the number of attendees.

The All-University Commencement will feature speeches from President Melissa Gilliam, a student speaker and a selected Commencement speaker. The University will announce the names of the speakers and honorary degree recipients during the annual Senior Breakfast in May.

“I just wish we knew who our commencement speaker was,” Virmani said. “I’m excited to see. I hope it’s someone not problematic.”