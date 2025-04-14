Campus Crime Logs: April 6-11

The following reports were taken from the Boston University Police Department’s crime logs from April 6 to April 11.

Breaking and entering at 277 Babcock St.

At 9:10 a.m. on April 6, a breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor was reported at Rich Hall.

Attempt to commit a crime at 199 Bay State Road

At 5:38 p.m. on April 6, a caller reported an attempt to commit a crime at an apartment.

Larceny under $1,200 at 915 Commonwealth Ave.

Between 11:00 a.m. and 11:05 a.m. on April 7, a theft occurred at the Fitness and Recreation Center.

Vandalism at 766 Commonwealth Ave.

At 8:36 p.m. on April 7, a caller reported vandalism at the above location.

Larceny under $1,200 at 580 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:22 a.m. on April 8, theft was reported at an apartment.

Malicious destruction of property over $1,200 at 925 Commonwealth Ave.

At 12:23 p.m. on April 10, destruction of property was reported at the above location.

Harassment at 665 Commonwealth Ave.

At 5:54 p.m. on April 11, harassment was reported at the above location.