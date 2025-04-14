Federal judge grants temporary restraining order for BU student who had visa revoked

A federal judge in Boston granted a temporary restraining order April 11 preventing Immigration and Customs Enforcement from “arresting or detaining” a Boston University student whose visa and legal status were revoked.

The student, whose name is being withheld for personal safety, said her visa was revoked April 4, and the Boston University International Students and Scholars Office emailed her April 5 about the change in her legal status.

“I was very shocked. This is very urgent, and this is very surprising because for myself, I’ve been a really good student,” the student said. “BU was super helpful, which was very appreciated. They noticed it pretty early, and the school also says it’s going to help me enroll and help me to finish my degree.”

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email to The Daily Free Press he cannot provide information on an individual’s case for privacy reasons, but the ISSO is routinely monitoring the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System and will immediately notify a student if their visa status changes, as well as answer preliminary questions and provide sources to obtain appropriate legal counsel.

The United States Department of State has revoked the visas of several individuals across the country, leading the Department of Homeland Security to terminate the SEVIS records of the affected individuals, Riley wrote.

“The reasons apparently can vary, and are private to the affected individuals,” Riley wrote.

The student said she believes an arrest last year for driving 35 mph in a 30-mph speed limit zone in Brooklyn, New York, was a major reason for her visa termination. She said the judge dismissed her case in court and she does not have a criminal record.

After learning her visa was revoked, the student said she got a lawyer to help her obtain a temporary restraining order.

The student said she encourages other students facing similar challenges to their legal status to seek legal advice.

“This is a very difficult situation for all of us right now if you’re fighting back,” the student said. “There’s hope.”