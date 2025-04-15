BU’s renowned Kenneth Lutchen honored as an American Association of Science Fellow

When Kenneth Lutchen first received his PhD in biomedical engineering, the field was still emerging.

Lutchen, who is currently the senior advisor to President Gilliam, was recognized as an American Association for the Advancement of Science Fellow for his achievement and advancement in respiratory mechanics.

The AAAS annually recognizes scientists, engineers and innovators for their scientific and societal achievements. Lutchen is the ninth member of Boston University’s College of Engineering to be recognized with this honor.

Lutchen said he was “honored” and “thrilled” when he found out about his recognition.

“I see it as a nice way to affirm that I’ve been impactful in my career in both leadership and research as a biomedical engineer,” he said.

Lutchen said his love for math, engineering and biology during his undergraduate studies inspired him to pursue biomedical engineering.

“[I] immediately realized how much I loved integrating technology engineering with understanding how biology and physiology works,” Lutchen said.

When he became a faculty member at BU, Lutchen focused his research on applying engineering to further understand the mechanisms behind lung diseases. Specifically, he worked on ways to detect impacts and possible ways to change treatments.

“He, more than anyone else, deserves this in terms of scientific research, in terms of leadership, organization skills and just as a human being as well,” said Béla Suki, a biomedical engineering professor at BU.

Lutchen and Suki worked together to assess lung function non-invasively and designed new ways to apply mechanical ventilation to patients to reduce ventilator-induced lung damage.

Since taking over as advisor, Lutchen has stepped back from research, but he said he is currently mentoring several PhD students to understand lung tissue microstructures using computational models.

Before his current position, Lutchen served as chair of the Department of Biomedical Engineering and then Dean of ENG from 2006 to 2023. During his time in the role, ENG saw immense growth throughout the college — rising in the national rankings of top engineering research and overseeing the creation of three new facilities.

He also reworked the curriculum to focus on convergent research and the concept of the “societal engineer.”

Lutchen said the idea behind the “societal engineer” is that on top of their engineering education, he wanted to foster a sense of passion among each student, in which they strive for lifelong learning and making an impact.

This, he said, is accomplished through experimental education, where students are encouraged to immerse themselves in less structured environments.

He also emphasizes convergent research, which involves integrating faculty across departments in ENG and even other colleges across BU.

Suki said this initiative made the department more attractive to prospective students.

“Under his leadership as chair, the Department of Biomedical Engineering really founded its name nationally and internationally,” Suki said. “[Lutchen] has an enormous role in that.”

Biomedical Engineering Department Chair John White said current students have also responded to the idea of a “societal engineer.”

“It’s a good way to encapsulate our view that engineers are here, and we’re in the world to make the world a better place,” White said.

White, who worked under Lutchen during Lutchen’s time as dean, said “it was a time of optimism and hard work toward the greater good.”

Currently, Lutchen is co-chairing a task force with Darrell Kotton, a BU professor of medicine, at the Aram V. Chobanian & Edward Avedisian School of Medicine to find new interdisciplinary research projects across the university level.

This, he said, will allow the school to recruit new faculty and introduce educational programs that will enable students from different BU colleges to work with one another.

While Lutchen is wary of the current landscape of research in the country, he said he remains hopeful that universities and researchers will be able to adapt and continue their positive impact on society.

“People who see the incredible opportunity to work in a research university like Boston University are really looking at an opportunity to have a massive impact on society,” Lutchen said. “Both through research and in teaching generations of people, or mentoring them to be holistic citizens that also impact society.”