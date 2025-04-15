Warren Towers implements new tap ID system

Warren Towers installed a tap identification system for lobby entry April 9, replacing previous card swipe access.

The new tap system aims to “provide better security and limit piggyback entry,” while streamlining student entry and eliminating backed up lines, according to BU Today.

“It’s an upgrade with improved technology that will last much longer than the swipes, probably 10 or 20 times as long as the previous swipe technology,” BU Spokesperson Colin Riley said.

Freshman Madeline Skopicki, an A Tower resident, said the new technology is more convenient.

“Some [students] don’t know which way [the swipe technology] faces, so it takes them a while to get through,” Skopicki said. “It definitely makes the line shorter.”

Freshman Diya Patel, a B Tower resident, said she struggled with the previous swipe access technology.

“Sometimes I miss the swiper on the first try, so if I just have to tap, it’s a lot easier,” Patel said.

Freshman Aditi Singh, who does not live in Warren Towers, said the new access system will make it easier to gain access to the lobby.

Several students said the new tap system will help with traffic congestion in the entrance.

“If one of [the scanners] is down, then people would go to it first and then figure out it doesn’t work, and then go to the other ones,” Patel said. “It takes a while.”

Junior Jades Hernandez is not a Warren resident and said she thinks the tap system will not affect security in the building.

“It’s the same thing as having to swipe, unless someone uses someone else’s card to swipe in, but they still have to show the ID,” Hernandez said.

A sign is posted beside the tap system instructing students to show their ID before entering the lobby.

Skopicki said she thinks the security staffing is more critical to the safety of students in the building.

“When [the scanner] doesn’t work, it’s the job of the security guards to actually take care of it,” Skopicki said. “There’s always going to be errors, so it really depends on who’s handling it when there is one.”