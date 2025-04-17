Professor commences hunger strike for Rumeysa Öztürk after conflicts with BU signage policy

By Lauren Albano

A Boston University earth and environment professor began a hunger strike Tuesday afternoon after signage reading “Free Rumeysa” was removed from his office window for the second time.

Around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nathan Phillips discovered his “Free Rumeysa” sign was removed from his office window. He commenced a hunger strike that afternoon, which he said will last until federal authorities free university students who were detained for participating in pro-Palestine campus protests.

“I’m offering this sacrifice as an expression of love and solidarity with Mahmoud Khalil, Rumeysa Öztürk and Mohsen Mahdawi, and other community members even at BU who have had their right to freedom of speech, freedom of movement, due process and to be treated with humanity and decency, removed from them,” Phillips said.

As part of the hunger strike, Phillips said he will refrain from consuming any solid or liquid calories, with the exception of unsweetened black coffee and tea and vitamin supplements.

Phillips has engaged in two extended hunger strikes before.

The first was a solo hunger strike in 2020 protesting a compressor station in Northern Weymouth, Mass., and the second was a group hunger strike in 2022 following the sighting of a power plant in Peabody, Mass.

“I don’t take it lightly, and it’s not something I encourage others to do or think about because there are health implications for doing such an action,” Phillips said. “I have only done it when it’s a matter of principle, that is of what I consider to be of critical importance, and this is one.”

Phillips said he had a meeting with the College of Arts and Sciences Dean April 10 regarding a previous incident in which signage reading “Free Mahmoud,” referencing the detainment of Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil, was removed from his office window without his knowledge.

At the meeting, Phillips said he referenced a Dean of Students policy on signage. He said on April 12 he discovered that the policy was no longer listed under DOS, but as a University-wide policy.

BU Spokesperson Colin Riley deferred to a letter sent to the University community Sept. 17, 2024, by BU President Melissa Gilliam that announced an updated Events and Demonstrations Policy. Subsection Di under Section I, “Use of University Spaces,” focuses on signage.

“Any signage used by Event participants may not be affixed to any University-owned property, including walls, windows, or furniture,” the policy reads.

In the letter, Gilliam wrote the updated Events and Demonstrations Policy acknowledges that free expression is “crucial to our education mission,” but it “sets forth time, place, and manner guidelines” to avoid unreasonable interference with University operations.

Sadiq Reza, a lecturer at the BU School of Law, confirmed the University moved its signage policy from the DOS section, which governs student conduct, to a “global” university section that covers every building and every member of the University community, not just students.

The policy “retroactively governs” Phillips’ practice of putting signs in his window, Reza said.

“It seems to me, a tacit acknowledgment that the policy did not cover faculty members at the time that Professor Phillips’ signs were removed,” Reza said.

Phillips is communicating with the BU chapter of the American Association of University Professors regarding the updated policy.

BU AAUP President Mary Battenfeld said she believes the change in policy could be directed at Phillips.

“I’m not sure on what grounds BU is using to remove these, [but] I also feel like it seems to be targeted toward one particular faculty member,” Battenfeld said. “Targeted application of rules always comes from a place of bias.”

Phillips cited the 1986 case of Abramowitz v. Boston University — in which a BU student successfully sued the University for the right to post anti-apartheid signs in their dormitory windows — as his inspiration for putting political signage in his office window.

Reza said the basis of the Abramowitz decision was that the existing sign policy was enforced selectively, and the principle of selective enforcement applies to faculty-placed signage.

“Selective enforcement of policies is unacceptable and reflects viewpoint discrimination,” Reza said.

Phillips put a note in his office stating he would commence the hunger strike if any personnel removed the new sign from his window. He said while he didn’t want to “send idle threats” to the University, he wanted to inform the administration of the “consequences” of removing his sign.

“This is about her, Rumeysa Öztürk, and the inhumane and brutal and undignified treatment of a human being,” Phillips said.

Battenfeld commended Phillips for engaging in a hunger strike given the long history of the practice’s social justice activism.

In her office, she put up her own “Free Rumeysa” sign in solidarity with not just Phillips, but students as well.

“This is also affecting our students,” Battenfeld said. “I have a number of international students who are scared, and so I feel like, in posting something to free Rumeysa, I am also doing my job as a faculty member to take care [of] my students.”

Phillips said he will continue using his office window to display political messages. He grew up in California and had close friends whose parents were detained in Japanese internment camps during World War II, experiences that inform his activism today.

“When I see what’s going on today with lawful permanent residents, essentially being deported, being taken away, disappeared, for expressing speech, there’s no way I can remain silent about that,” Phillips said. “I’m not going to be one of the people who’s silent.”