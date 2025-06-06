To all the freshmen I’ve never met before | Just Gabbing

It feels like the school year just ended, but here we are, looking ahead to the fateful 2025-2026 school year. If you’re reading this, chances are you’re about to enter your freshman year at Boston University.

I’m here to share some things I wish someone had told me when I started college.

The city of Boston really is your campus

When I toured BU, my guide said that Boston itself is our campus, and to that I say: yes and no.

While the campus does stretch pretty far, BU can feel like a bubble. So, my first piece of advice is to take advantage of the city that you’re in.

Get out of class early? Head to a café or go to Boston Public Library to feel like a true academic while you work.

Want to do something fun on a Saturday while the weather is nice? While BU Beach is great, try heading to Amory Park or the Boston Common instead.

I might be biased, but Boston is one of the most fun cities to attend college in — there are endless things to do, and it’s just up to you to try them.

Your huge 15-person friend group probably won’t last, and that’s okay

During your first weeks, you’re going to meet a ton of people — all determined to make friends. Whether you’re an introvert or an extrovert, this process can be nerve-wracking.

What often happens is that everyone brings together all the people they’ve sort of clicked with, and that creates one massive friend group.

Now, don’t get me wrong — that era can be a lot of fun.

BU has so many different kinds of people, giving you the opportunity to interact with a variety of personalities. But I don’t think we’re meant to be best friends with 15 different people, and that is completely okay.

Over time, with different schedules and friendship tendencies, you’ll get closer to some people, drift from others or leave the group altogether.

Don’t feel discouraged if you find yourself stuck in a friend group but still feel like you haven’t found your people yet — or if you felt super connected at first but things don’t feel right after a while.

People change, and that’s a good thing. You’re meant to grow and evolve, and you deserve to be surrounded by those who want to grow alongside you.

Choose classes that you’re genuinely interested in

It would be irresponsible of me to give advice on freshman year and not talk about the academic part.

As a BU student, you have access to a wide range of classes. If you want to knock out some HUB credits, try browsing for some that genuinely interest you.

While picking a class based on ease and Rate My Professor reviews is a strategy I’ve used, those classes never ended up feeling as easy as I hoped. That was because I didn’t genuinely enjoy them.

Last semester, I took an Italian film class that traced Italy’s history from the 1940s to today. It was one of the most interesting classes I have taken, and that’s definitely an understatement.

Consider how much effort your classes will take, but remember you should enjoy them too. BU has amazing professors who are experts in their field, so take advantage of that and your interests.

Try out as many clubs as you’d like, but don’t overcommit yourself

A prerequisite no one talks about at BU is overachieving.

Every time you hear about someone’s high school experience, it sounds like they did everything under the sun, making you wonder how they had time to eat, sleep or breathe.

While that could’ve been fun for some, I know it felt exhausting for many others — including myself.

So here’s my advice: you’re not in high school anymore, so don’t act like you are. You don’t have to join a million extracurriculars.

Stick to the ones that you’ll genuinely find value in — whether they align with your major or just an interest you want to explore.

Focusing on a few things you truly care about helps you excel. If you overburden yourself, you probably let some — if not all — things slip, and not give your best.

Be kind to yourself, and only commit to what you truly want to do.

El Jefe’s, T Anthony’s and even CityCo can be your late-night best friends

If you’re hungry past 10 p.m. and on a dining plan, your options immediately become limited to the Late Night at a few dining halls, which can feel disappointing.

But have no fear — you have other options. Well, only a handful, but it’s something.

My personal favorite is El Jefe’s Taqueria, located in West Campus and in Kenmore. It’s delicious, the guacamole is free and it’s open until 2 a.m. in Kenmore and 3 a.m. in West Campus. If you’re craving dessert, the Nutella empanadas are chef’s kiss.

I like to think of El Jefe’s as a much more authentic-tasting Chipotle, but that’s just me.

Another popular spot is T Anthony’s Pizzeria. It has every late-night food imaginable — burgers, mozzarella sticks and wraps — and it’s open until 2 a.m.

Finally, a great last resort option is City Convenience — also called CityCo.

It might seem boring, but CityCo has a lot to offer. Plus, you can use dining points there, so you don’t have to drain your bank account for late-night snacking.

My final note to freshmen

Everyone says these will be the fastest four years of your life, and I wish I could tell you that’s an exaggeration. I’m about to start junior year, and it still feels like I just got here.

Above all else, I wish someone had told me that college isn’t something you’re supposed to master on day one — it’s something you grow into.

You have four years to explore, learn, mess up and start again. Don’t rush the process — just be present for it.

Welcome to BU. You’re going to do great.