Podcaster Alex Cooper claims harassment is ‘still happening’ within BU women’s soccer program, University responds to allegations

Boston University alum Alex Cooper, who in her new documentary accused former BU women’s soccer coach Nancy Feldman of sexual harassment, claimed abuse continued in the program after Feldman’s departure in 2022.

The “Call Her Daddy” podcast host alleged in a social media post Thursday that during the filming of her Hulu docuseries “Call Her Alex,” which began streaming Tuesday, she learned of continued harassment in the program.

“When I found out the harassment and abuse was STILL happening on that campus today – 10 years later by Nancy Feldman’s successor and my former assistant coach, I knew I needed to share my story,” Cooper wrote in the post’s caption. “This is no longer just about me, this is systemic.”

Feldman’s successor, Casey Brown, took over as the second-ever BU women’s soccer head coach in 2022 after Feldman retired from her 27-year career. Brown served as assistant coach from 2013-2015, overlapping with Cooper’s three-season stint on the team, and previously played on the BU team from 2006-2009.

Brown announced her resignation as head coach on Dec. 13, 2024, one month after the team’s season ended in a first-round NCAA Tournament loss, with no explanation.

In a Q&A after the docuseries’ Tribeca Film Festival premiere Sunday, Cooper claimed during filming she “spoke to one of the victims, and hearing her story was horrific.”

The University wrote in a statement to The Daily Free Press Friday that it has a “zero-tolerance policy” for sexual harassment.

“We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office,” the statement says. “We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all.”

Cooper was spotted in BU’s West Campus near Nickerson Field, the home of BU’s soccer programs, in early November 2023.

Cooper does not mention Brown in the documentary, but she told the Boston Globe Thursday that Brown “did nothing about” Feldman’s behavior when Cooper was on the team.

Brown said in a statement to the Globe she has “no recollection of what has been suggested” by Cooper.

“But let me be absolutely clear: I would never ignore, dismiss or turn away from anyone — a player, a teammate, a friend, a family member — who sought my help in any capacity,” Brown continued. “As a coach, I understood the weight of my responsibility to protect my players and act accordingly. The suggestion that I would do otherwise is completely false.”

Brown did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Free Press using her former University contact information.

“Call Her Alex” marked Cooper’s first public allegations against Feldman. In part one of the docuseries, Cooper said Feldman was interested in her “way more than any other teammate” and made her “deeply uncomfortable.” Cooper alleged Feldman asked about her sex life, commented on her body and put her hand on her thigh.

The documentary shows pages of notes written by Cooper’s mother, Laurie, detailing phone calls in which her daughter described interactions with Feldman. Cooper claimed in the documentary she and her parents reported the allegations to BU Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello, but the University conducted no investigation.

Feldman did not respond to a request for comment.

BU Athletics announced Jan. 30 that Megan Burke, the team’s assistant coach of three seasons, will take charge as head coach in the fall.