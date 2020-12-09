Photo GALLERY: Holiday season in pandemic-era Boston December 9, 2020 11:09 pm by Lauryn Allen Snowfall covers Boston’s skyline, leaving only the Citgo sign in sight. THALIA LAUZON/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A Boston baseball cap rests on a fence covered in snow. SHANNON DAMIANO/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Snowy trees line both sides of Storrow Drive. THALIA LAUZON/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF The Boston Public Garden’s “Make Way for Ducklings” statues wear sweaters for the winter season. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Garland, ribbons and festive lights adorn the Boston Common. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF The annually donated Nova Scotian tree sits in the Boston Common to commemorate Massachusetts’ aid to the Canadian province after the Halifax Explosion of 1917. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF The annually donated Nova Scotian tree sits in the Boston Common to commemorate Massachusetts’ aid to the Canadian province after the Halifax Explosion of 1917. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Two women take a walk through the Boston Common decorated for the holiday season. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF The Parkman Bandstand at the Boston Common sports multi-colored decorative lights and red-ribboned wreaths. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Decorated shrubbery surrounds the George Washington Statue at the Boston Public Garden. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF Festive lights line the Boston Public Garden Foot Bridge. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF The Alexander Hamilton statue stands between trees on the lit-up Commonwealth Avenue Mall. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF A Green Line train to Boston College braved the first snowstorm of the winter season on Saturday. LAURYN ALLEN/ DAILY FREE PRESS STAFF