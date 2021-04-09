East to West: Apr. 9, 2021

One month until finals! Today on East to West, we cover decreasing admission rates for the BU’s incoming freshman class, campus organizations teaming together to fundraise for survivors of sexual assault and the UNITE HERE Local 26 labor union providing food donations to recently fired essential workers and more!

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Katrina Liu

WRITTEN BY: Jackson Machesky, Sarah Wager, Mia Parker, Anjeli Smith, Nellie Maloney, Rani Thompson

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Juncheng Quan, Rachel Do, Nathan Lederman, Sam Trottenberg, Madison Mercado, Taylor Brokesh, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Vanessa Bartlett

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Apr. 9, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.