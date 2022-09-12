SPLASH Fall 2022

Thousands of Boston University students attended the Fall 2022 SPLASH club fair on Nickerson Field on Saturday, Sept. 10. More than 450 student clubs, organizations and activities – ranging from Cheese Club to intramural sports to Greek life – tabled during the fair. Members of these organizations sang, danced and passed out merch to draw attention and obtain new students.
Hundreds of students snake through tables on Nickerson Field during SPLASH, an annual fair for students to learn about clubs and organizations at BU. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A member from BU Belly Dance Society dances with a fan veil at SPLASH. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Ski Racing club members attract students at SPLASH by standing on their table, holding skis and blasting music. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Students walk through the Media Arts Section at SPLASH, learning about different clubs. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Students from the Brazilian Association hold the Brazilian flag over their heads. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
BU Barbell members cheer on a student doing push-ups. COLIN BOYD/DFP STAFF
Students walk around the Community, Peace, and Justice tables at SPLASH. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Alpha Sigma Kappa, a sorority for women seeking STEM degrees, members pose for a photo. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
BU Filipino Student Association members pose for a picture with the Philippines flag. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
A student takes a picture of the Charcoal Magazine information board, which highlights and showcases art by students of color. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
BU Cheerleader stands tall as a flier over a crowd of people. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Sigma Delta Tau members smile for a photo in front of their information table. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
A member from the Stand-up club holds a sign above their head. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Forté Acapella club members smile at each other at SPLASH. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Student-led Community and Engagement clubs and organizations provide information to prospective members. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Students from the Hellenic Association hold the flag of Greece. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
A member from the Singapore Students Association wraps the flag around themselves. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
A student member presents information on their phone about Maura Healey. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Members from Alpha Chi Sigma, a co-educational fraternity dedicated to individuals studying chemistry, pose with their greek letters for a photo. ELIZA NUESTRO/DFP STAFF
A Red List member holds a banner with the club logo to attract new members. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Student member at the History club table talks to a prospective member. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Students gather and talk to each other on Nickerson Field. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF