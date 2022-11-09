GALLERY: Official watch parties hosted speakers, politicians on election night

By
Ziyu (Julian) Zhu, Hui-En Lin, Clare Ong, Andrew Burke-Stevenson, and Madi Koesler
Massachusetts voters had a choice between Democratic Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey or Republican former State Rep. Geoff Diehl for governor of Massachusetts on Nov. 8. Healey prevailed, and each party hosted watch parties to await the final ballot count to determine the next governor.
Maura Healey and Kim Driscoll, governor-elect and lieutenant governor-elect, at the MassDems Watch Party. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Attorney General-elect Andrea Campbell tearing up after her win. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Audience members cheering at the MassDems Watch Party at Fairmont Copley Plaza. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Healey speaking to the crowd at the watch party. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to the crowd. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Rep. Ayanna Pressley at the MassDems Watch Party. Pressley won her race by a wide margin. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the MassDems Watch Party on Nov. 8. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
A crowd of excited supporters cheer on Healey at the MassDems Watch Party. ZIYU (JULIAN) ZHU/DFP STAFF
Sen. Ed Markey speaking at the watch party to support Healey and the other Democratic candidates. Markey was not up for reelection this year. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF
Healey will be the first openly lesbian governor in the United States. CLARE ONG/DFP STAFF
Geoff Diehl making his concession speech on Nov. 8. MADISON KOESLER/DFP STAFF
A supporter at the Republican watch party hangs his head following Diehl’s crushing defeat, which was called at 8 p.m. MADISON KOESLER/DFP STAFF
Diehl-Allen Campaign Manager Amanda Orlando speaking to press at the Republican election event. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF
Jay McMahon, Republican candidate for attorney general, speaking at the Republican watch party at the Boston Harbor Hotel. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF
Diehl speaking to audience members after the watch party. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF