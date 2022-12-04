GALLERY: China’s Urumqi fire and zero-Covid policy spark vigils in Boston

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tiananmen Memorial in Chinatown on Friday for a candlelight vigil in reaction to the Nov. 24 apartment fire in Urumqi, China.
The fire that killed 10 people ignited public anger and questions over China’s zero-Covid policy, as the victims had been under lockdown in their apartments for more than three months. People in China blame Covid restrictions for the victims’ inability to escape their apartments, and the fire department’s ineffective rescue.
A march and vigil was held at Harvard University on Saturday in front of Widener Library to remember the victims and show support for affected groups.
Both vigils were held to honor the lives lost in Urumqi and denounce China’s zero-Covid policy.
Participants kneeling to pray for the victims of the Urumqi fire during the vigil in Chinatown. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant in the Chinatown vigil lights a candle in front of posters urging Chinese authorities to end their zero-Covid policy and restrictive measures. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants at the vigil on Dec. 3 march toward Harvard Square while holding their signs. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A vigil participant holds a blank piece of paper in front of their face to make a statement about censorship in China. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant lights a candle during the vigil near Chinatown gate. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant at the Harvard vigil holds a sign that reads, “Stand with people in China.” Many participants covered their faces to remain anonymous. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants holding signs in protest of the Chinese Communist Party during the vigil at Harvard. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant holds a sign that reads, “Destined together, shutdown Xinjiang concentration camps” in Chinatown. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants lit candles and mourned for the victims on Dec. 2. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant holds a sign that reads, “Free Hong Kong” during the vigil at Harvard. The vigil included speeches from the Boston Uyghur Association, the Students for a Free Tibet and volunteers. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant in Chinatown holds up a sign that reads, “Citizens will not kowtow to dictators.” JULAIN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants laying flowers at the steps of Widener Library on Dec. 3. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Hundreds gathered around the Tiananmen Memorial stone tablet in Chinatown. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant holds a sign reading, “Fighting for freedom from Iran to China” during the vigil at Harvard. The Quran was read during the vigil to pray for the victims of the Urumqi fire. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants hanging their heads and praying. During the vigil at Chinatown, the crowd sang songs and listened to speakers. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
A participant of the vigil at Harvard holds a sign urging Chinese President Xi Jinping to step down. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF
Participants set up candles to read the word “Urumchi” in front of Widener Library. JULIAN ZHU/DFP STAFF