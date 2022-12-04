GALLERY: China’s Urumqi fire and zero-Covid policy spark vigils in Boston

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tiananmen Memorial in Chinatown on Friday for a candlelight vigil in reaction to the Nov. 24 apartment fire in Urumqi, China.

The fire that killed 10 people ignited public anger and questions over China’s zero-Covid policy, as the victims had been under lockdown in their apartments for more than three months. People in China blame Covid restrictions for the victims’ inability to escape their apartments, and the fire department’s ineffective rescue.

A march and vigil was held at Harvard University on Saturday in front of Widener Library to remember the victims and show support for affected groups.

Both vigils were held to honor the lives lost in Urumqi and denounce China’s zero-Covid policy.