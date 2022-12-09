Terrier Hockey Talk: Dec. 7, 2022

This week, the BHB gives a recap from the weekend games and talks to senior assistant captain, Jay O’Brien. Stay tuned for another episode of Terrier Hockey Talk on Friday, thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/