Terrier Hockey Talk: Feb. 22, 2023

This week, the Boston Hockey Blog talks to assistant captain and junior forward, Luke Tuch. Luke talks about his upbringing with hockey and what it was like growing up with his brother, who played hockey for BC and currently plays for the Buffalo Sabres. Luke also talks about the team’s dynamic and how they’re preparing for the rest of the season.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

