GALLERY: Boston residents protest against MBTA speed restrictions

Boston residents protested the MBTA this past Sunday after increasing speed restrictions and slow zones across train lines.
The original protest organizer deleted the Eventbrite and their social media posts, then released a post asking protestors to hold off out of safety concerns. In response, r/boston subreddit member Matt Lyon reposted the original call to action and welcomed people to join him in Boston Common. Despite the high traffic it received online, less than twenty people participated.
Giacomo Ferraro finishes his sign before the protest. “I’m 16, I don’t have a driver’s license, so the T is my only way around the city, and I take the Green Line to school,” Ferraro said. “The train is usually like 10, 15 minutes late, which is fairly frustrating especially seeing they advertise 6 to 7 minutes for the Green Line.” ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF
A protester holds a sign promoting investment in public transport. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Matt Lyon, who reposted the protest flier after the original was deleted. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Brady Knight throws a treat to his dog Pippin, who is wearing a sign that reads “Pups 4 Public Transport.” ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF
Brady Knight wears a decorated jacket and holds a sign reading “Sorry I’m late to the protest. I was taking the T.” TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Pippin the dog wearing a sign that reads, “Pups 4 Public Transit.” TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Matt Lyon wraps up the protest, saying he hopes there are more in the future. ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF
Nathan Weinberg, CAS ‘19, puts away his sign. “Massachusetts and Boston, neither of them work without the MBTA working,” Weinberg said. “What we really need is action from the [Massachusetts] legislature to actually and finally fix the T and have equitable transportation that works for everybody in Massachusetts.” ANDREW BURKE-STEVENSON/DFP STAFF