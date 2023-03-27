BU Residential Life Union workers vote to join SEIU 509

The Boston University Residence Assistance Union voted to join the Service Employees International Union Local 509 (SEIU Local 509) on Thursday night.

Around 280 residence hall workers voted in the election, 92% of which voted to join SEIU Local 509, a Massachusetts-based union organization that represents nearly 20,000 workers.

SEUI Local 509 published a press release saying the results of this election put BU Residence Life workers on the path to negotiating their first union contract with the University — fighting for things like fair compensation, workload protections, mental health support, appropriate training for handling issues involving residents and housing protections.

“We are thrilled to welcome our first unit of ResLife workers to our union,” David Foley, President of SEIU Local 509, wrote. “In addition to providing around-the-clock support in residence halls, ResLife staff are often a front-line resource for students in crisis. These workers deserve fair compensation, appropriate training and resources, and workload and housing protections in exchange for their labor.”

Andrew Severance, a sophomore in the College of Arts and Sciences and an RA in Warren Towers, said unionizing helps the University understand that RAs want a better working environment.

“We want the benefits and the wages we need to perform the duties that are imposed upon us,” Severance said.

Severance spoke about the wages and benefits RAs at BU currently receive.

“Running off of strictly a dining plan, if you even get one, and a housing stipend … it doesn’t give you really any wiggle room… even discretionary funding to buy toothpaste,” he said. “So to be able to have that little flexibility and, you know, that support from the University, goes a long way to making sure we can do our jobs.”

Jasmine Richardson, a sophomore in the College of General Studies and an RA in Warren Towers, said she wanted to unionize because she believes there are systematic issues within ResLife leadership, including misconduct without the intervention of a third party, such as HR.

Richardson also shared her concern over the lack of a food stipend for RAs working in apartments, as RAs may not be able to take on other job opportunities due to their work on campus.

“If someone can be told that they can’t get a second job, then how are they going to feed themselves,” she said. “We think that apartments … are great because we’re getting a great opportunity, however, we need to afford some essentials, such as cleaning products and food.”

Richardson said she believed joining SEIU Local 509 is a sign of protection and employment security.

“Rather than worrying about weird interactions with administrators or affording food, we can actually do our job,” Richardson said.

Rukaiya Batliwala, a graduate student and an RA on Lower Bay State Road, said she was proud to see how many RAs showed up to vote to join SEIU Local 509.

“Joining a union organization like SEIU has really helped us kind of navigate the processes of forming a union,” Batliwala said. “I’m just very excited to see this collective power and how many RAs are ready to fight for better working conditions.”

Batliwala said the next step is going to be to form a bargaining committee to negotiate a contract that works for all the RAs, Graduate Resident Assistants and Graduate Housing Assistants.

“The ultimate goal is to make sure that all the RAs, GSAs and GFT RAs who work for ResLife have a voice,” she said.









