Terrier Hockey Talk: April 1, 2023

by Belle Fraser

This week the Boston Hockey blog talks with junior defenseman, Cade Webber. They discuss the approaches to the Frozen Four, his conversion from BC to BU hockey, and what it’s like to have Caroline Fernandez as a TA. Thanks for listening!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:
RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License⁠http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

